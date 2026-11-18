The creator will produce 10 original Illusion Shorts for Disney, bring his signature effects to Disney-inspired projects, and debut Cardboard Wars on Disney+.

The magic of Disney storytelling is about to get a little more illusionary, as filmmaker and digital creator Zach King is teaming up with The Walt Disney Company for an expanded creative partnership.

What’s Happening:

Known for his mind-bending visual effects and imaginative short-form videos, King will develop a slate of original content for Disney while bringing his signature filmmaking style to some familiar Disney stories and experiences.

The partnership includes 10 original Illusion Shorts that King will create exclusively for Disney, with distribution including Disney+. The collaboration will also see King developing new content inspired by Disney’s Hexed, Star Wars, and other Disney films and experiences. These projects will be created for both Disney+ and King's own social channels.

Fans will also get a closer look at how King brings his seemingly impossible ideas to life. As part of the agreement, he will produce behind-the-scenes content for Disney's social platforms, offering a glimpse into the filmmaking techniques and visual effects behind his signature illusions.

The collaboration also brings King's Cardboard Wars to Disney+. The hour-long 2026 tribute to the original 1977 Star Wars film features an imaginative recreation built with cardboard sets, props, and costumes. The project will make its Disney+ debut as part of the new partnership.

“This is what makes this next chapter of our work together so full of possibility,” said Asad Ayaz, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer of The Walt Disney Company. “Zach makes the impossible look real, bringing the kind of imagination and originality that has always defined Disney.” Ayaz also highlighted King's filmmaking ingenuity, passion for Disney stories, and connection with audiences as reasons the company is excited to expand its relationship with the creator.

For King, the collaboration represents a full-circle moment. He shared that his interest in filmmaking and storytelling began when he was young, using his parents' home video camera to teach himself how to edit. Disney films and the behind-the-scenes featurettes included on their DVD releases were among his early inspirations.

“I fell in love with filmmaking and storytelling as a young kid, grabbing my parents’ home video camera and teaching myself to edit,” King said. “A lot of my early films were inspired by Disney movies and the behind-the-scenes footage they would show in the DVD featurettes. There was always a sense of magic I would see on the screen, and so I’m thrilled to be working with Disney to continue that magic of filmmaking for the next generation of storytellers.”

King is the CEO of King Studio and has built a global audience of more than 185 million followers across social media platforms. A pioneer in short-form storytelling, he is known for combining visual effects with family-friendly concepts in videos that have earned billions of views worldwide.

The new agreement builds on Disney's existing relationship with King and marks the most extensive collaboration between the company and the creator to date. With original shorts, Disney-inspired illusions, behind-the-scenes filmmaking content, and Cardboard Wars coming to Disney+, the partnership will bring King's distinctive approach to storytelling to audiences across Disney platforms.

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