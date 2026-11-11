New General Manager Named for ABC Owned Television Station Raleigh-Durham
He makes his way to the station from another ABC Owned Station across the country.
The ABC Owned Television Station in Raleigh-Durham is getting a new general manager from another ABC Owned Station in Fresno, California.
What's Happening:
- Martin Ortiz, previously general manager at ABC30/KFSN-TV in Fresno, has been appointed general manager of ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham.
- ABC11/WTVD-TV is a leading local news destination for Raleigh-Durham and central North Carolina, reaching households across 23 counties in North Carolina and Virginia.
- Ortiz will oversee all station operations and ancillary businesses, reporting to Chad Matthews, president of ABC Owned Television Stations.
- He takes over as Rob Elmore retires, ending his tenure at the end of the month.
- Ortiz comes with a commitment to community storytelling and has been recognized for his leadership during breaking news events and industry changes.
- Under his leadership, ABC30 Fresno won several prestigious awards, including the Edward R. Murrow Award for a series on the Central Valley's fentanyl crisis.
- Ortiz's tenure at ABC30 also saw the station leading in viewership metrics across key dayparts, often achieving number one ranking in the market.
What They're Saying:
- Chad Matthews, President of ABC Owned Television Stations: "Martin has been an invaluable leader across the ABC Owned Television Stations. He brings a passion for storytelling, a clear vision for growth and an enduring commitment to the community to the role. These qualities, combined with his steady leadership through breaking news and industry change, make him the ideal choice to lead WTVD."
- Martin Ortiz: "I am honored and thrilled to lead the talented team at ABC11 and to serve the Raleigh-Durham community. WTVD has a proud legacy of delivering trusted news and being a vital presence in central North Carolina. I look forward to building on that foundation, growing our reach across every platform and continuing to tell the stories that matter most to our viewers. I am grateful to Chad Matthews and the ABC Owned Television Stations team for this opportunity, and to Rob Elmore for his remarkable leadership.”
About Ortiz:
- Ortiz has spent nearly two decades with the company, holding significant roles and titles at the ABC Owned Television Station in Fresno.
- He took over ABC30/KFSN-TV just over two years ago, with the network ranking number 1 across every major daypart, and often beating the competition by triple digits.
- Under his oversight, ABC30 won top honors in the TV - Medium Market category from the National Association of Broadcasters for their documentary series, Killer High, which took a look at the Central Valley's fentanyl crisis.
- At the 55th Annual Northern California Emmys, KFSN won an award for Specialty Assignment Coverage for their reporting on the Southern California wildfires.
- Before becoming the General Manager of the station, Ortiz served as the network's news director, and oversaw coverage of major stories like the 2020 Creek Fire and 2023 storms that revived Tulare Lake.
- He drove ratings growth across all dayparts, including the 6:00 AM, 5:00 PM, and 11:00 PM newscasts - even expanding newscasts into 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM timeslots.
- Prior to his arrival in Fresno, Ortiz served as an executive producer at ABC7/KGO-TV in San Francisco, another ABC Owned Television Station.
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