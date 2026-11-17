Disney and Visa Plan Hong Kong Disneyland Perks in New Asia Pacific Alliance
Eligible cardholders can also look forward to D23 Asia presales and select Avengers: Doomsday opportunities.
The Walt Disney Company and Visa are expanding their longstanding relationship with a new multi-year alliance across Asia Pacific, bringing exclusive Disney experiences, special cardholder benefits, and co-branded payment programs to fans throughout the region.
What’s Happening:
- The collaboration will also give Visa a prominent role in the upcoming D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Singapore.
- Under the agreement, Visa will become Disney's exclusive payment network partner for Visa co-branded card programs across key Asia Pacific markets. The companies plan to develop new ways for consumers to connect with Disney through payment products, exclusive experiences, and joint marketing initiatives.
- One of the first major activations will take place at D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, scheduled for June 25–27, 2027, in Singapore. Visa will serve as the event's Presenting Sponsor, with eligible cardholders receiving access to exclusive perks and presale ticket opportunities.
- The partnership will extend beyond the convention floor, with Visa cardholders also able to look forward to special opportunities to experience Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday ahead of its theatrical release in select markets.
- Disney theme park guests will also see benefits introduced through the collaboration. At Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, planned privileges for eligible Visa cardholders include early park entry, priority access to select entertainment offerings, and dedicated character meeting experiences. Additional experiences at both Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disney Resort are expected to be introduced over time.
- Vidur Khanna, Vice President and Head of Regional Sellers & Co-brand for Asia Pacific at Visa, said the alliance will create more opportunities for Disney fans to access the experiences they love while bringing together Disney's entertainment brands and Visa's payment network.
- Ivan Lee, Vice President for Corporate Alliances at The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, added that the agreement builds on the companies' existing relationship and will create new ways for fans throughout the region to connect with Disney. The collaboration will bring together Disney-branded Visa cards, special access, and experiences through one integrated regional alliance.
- The new agreement builds on Disney and Visa's longstanding relationship in the United States and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). By expanding their collaboration across Asia Pacific, the companies are looking to create additional opportunities for consumers and financial institution partners in one of the world's fastest-growing regions.
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