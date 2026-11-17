Disney closed fiscal 2026 with another quarterly earnings beat, reporting fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings above Wall Street’s expectations. There is plenty to appreciate in that performance, with strong results across Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. Yet after listening to this morning’s earnings call, I found myself disappointed. Eight months into Josh D’Amaro’s tenure as CEO, I am still waiting for him to make Disney’s future feel as compelling in public as it does when I talk with him.

I really like D'Amaro. I have never met an executive who understands Disney’s special role in people’s lives as well as he does. In our conversations, he has demonstrated an understanding of the company’s strengths, its weaknesses, and the work required to preserve its relationship with fans. I come away excited by his enthusiasm and his sense of what Disney can become. I treasure those off-the-record conversations, and I would like more fans to experience the enthusiasm I hear in them.

Disney has outlined its priorities, including storytelling, technology, and bringing its businesses together through “One Disney.” The company has also made behind-the-scenes changes, including consolidating marketing and brand leadership, appointing a single leader for Disney+, and hiring its first chief technology officer. Those are meaningful steps, and they deserve acknowledgment. Now it is time to show how those priorities and organizational changes will deliver a better experience for Disney fans.

The same is true of the cost savings discussed this morning. Disney expects to achieve approximately $3 billion in annual run-rate operating expense savings by fiscal 2029, with most of those savings reinvested in growth. Management identified streaming and its broader direct-to-consumer efforts as the primary destinations, with spending on content, technology, and marketing. We have the categories. What I want D'Amaro to help us understand is what those investments will mean when we watch something, plan a vacation, or spend time with the characters and stories we care about.

Although we did not get the grand vision I had hoped for, we did get a date for a fuller picture. During the call, D'Amaro announced an investor event for May 2027, when Disney will offer a deeper look at its long-term strategy. By then, he will have been CEO for more than a year, having taken over on March 18, 2026. Developing and executing those plans takes time, but surely there is room to offer a meaningful glimpse of what is coming before then. I understand the need to help the investment community appreciate what makes Disney special. I hope Disney is putting the same care into showing fans what its long-term strategy will mean for them.

I keep thinking about the early months of Bob Iger’s first tenure as CEO. Disney completed its acquisition of Pixar in May 2006, roughly seven months after he took the job. By then, he had also brought Oswald the Lucky Rabbit back to Disney and struck a deal with Apple to sell television shows through iTunes. These were very different moves, but each gave people something specific through which to understand his priorities.

That comparison deserves some honesty. Iger’s first year also included a studio restructuring that was expected to eliminate approximately 650 positions. Cost-cutting was part of his tenure, too. What stands out to me is how clearly those reductions existed alongside visible investments in Disney’s future. Today’s company faces different challenges, and a meaningful step forward could take a very different form. The useful benchmark is how clearly a leader’s decisions communicate what the company is trying to become.

Unfortunately, when I ask people what has defined D'Amaro's first eight months, layoffs are often the first thing they mention. That is a difficult impression to overcome, especially because the consequences for the people affected are real. Any discussion of efficiency needs to respect what is being lost and explain why the changes will put Disney in a stronger position. I want to hear a convincing account of the growth those changes are meant to support, delivered with the same clarity as the savings target.

Disney’s partnership with Epic Games is one example of the potential I would like to hear more about. Announced in February 2024, it promised an expansive Disney games and entertainment universe connected to Fortnite. We have seen pieces of that collaboration take shape, including the connection between Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Fortnite’s Smugglers Gambit. Disney has continued to discuss the larger ambition, but I still want a clearer picture of what that universe will feel like and how these individual experiences fit together. The possibilities are exciting, and there is an opportunity to build anticipation by showing us more of what the teams are creating.

Even the layoff narrative does not tell the full story. Disney reported approximately 234,000 employees at the end of fiscal 2026, compared with 231,000 a year earlier, an increase of about 3,000. This net increase does not diminish the impact of layoffs or tell us how future cuts will be offset by growth. It does show why layoffs alone are an incomplete account of Disney’s direction. The focus on cuts, with less attention to where the company is growing, reveals a blind spot in Disney’s storytelling that it should address.

We all know about the substantial investment underway in the parks and cruise business, with projects being built across Disney’s portfolio. That should give D'Amaro and the company plenty to talk about. Personally, I want a stronger sense of anticipation between the initial announcements and the eventual openings. A reveal can get me excited for a day; learning more about the thinking and creative work behind a project can sustain that excitement for years. The Disney Experiences team has done great work by being more open about what is happening at Imagineering. I would like to see that paired with more candid discussion of the work happening in the parks themselves to improve the guest experience.

I fully support D'Amaro's priority for Disney to operate as “One Disney.” I now want to understand what that will mean for Disney’s fans. Will bringing the company closer together make a vacation easier to plan, help us discover a story we might otherwise miss, or create more rewarding ways to engage with something we already love? Those are the kinds of benefits that would make the idea tangible to me. Fans already understand that a favorite movie can become an attraction or a piece of merchandise. I want D'Amaro to show us what he believes Disney can do next.

D'Amaro knows how to have these conversations. Whether he is interacting with guests in a park or presenting at D23, he can communicate an enthusiasm that makes people want to listen. That ability should be a regular part of his leadership of the entire company. There are opportunities between major announcements to share what interests him, introduce a creative team, or explain a decision in terms that connect with the people it will affect. He can make the company feel alive between big announcements.

I was reminded of that recently while walking through Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The exhibit brought to mind how “Uncle Walt” used his weekly television appearances to build a relationship with audiences and give them a look at what Disney was creating. Sharing those ideas and projects helped people feel connected to the company’s future. Could D'Amaro develop a modern version of that relationship, giving fans a regular look at the next film, show, or attraction while building a stronger connection of his own?

On today’s earnings call, D'Amaro was asked why Disney’s domestic parks were outperforming the competition. He pointed first to the connection the company has with its fans. He went on to discuss other factors, including demand for experiences and targeted promotions, but that relationship was central to his answer. I agree with him, which is why I think nurturing it deserves a more visible place in the company’s plans.

As Disney works toward its $3 billion in annual savings, I hope the relationship it keeps crediting for its success is among the things it chooses to invest in. That investment should be visible in the experiences we receive, the people who deliver them, and the way the company speaks with us. I know how compelling D'Amaro can make Disney’s future sound, and I hope he shares that enthusiasm with fans as well as the investment community in May.

In the meantime, I wish him and his team the best as they work to make Disney stronger. Growth and reinvention have been part of Disney’s identity since Walt, and I have faith D'Amaro will carry that forward. I would just like him to bring more of us along while he does.