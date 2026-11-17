Disney+ recently celebrated its seventh anniversary, and the streaming service has certainly grown in that time. It's added an incredible volume of new content and new features, but big changes are still in store before the end of the year.

What's Happening:

Over the last several months, Disney+ has been increasing its integration with Hulu. Some Hulu features are still missing, but that won't be the case much longer.

In August, Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro said the company expected to bring live TV and add-ons to Disney+ by the end of the calendar year.

During the Disney quarterly earnings call this morning, Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro confirmed the unification of the Disney+ and Hulu apps is expected to be complete next month, bringing live TV and select premium add-ons into Disney+.

As Laughing Place previously reported, Disney introduced Hulu profile linking on Disney+ earlier this year, allowing eligible subscribers to bring over their viewing history and saved content.

The move to a unified experience does not necessarily mean the standalone Hulu app is closing. Disney said in May that it had no current plans to sunset the app.

Also in August, it was announced that a new deal between Disney and TikTok would bring Disney-themed TikTok content to the streaming platform.

The first of that content is expected to hit the platform in December. Specifically, content aligned with the release of Avengers: Doomsday will be among the first batch to appear.

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