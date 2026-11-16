New Walt Disney World-Based Hallmark Holiday Romance to Stream on Disney Platforms
Unsurprising because it's Disney, but surprising because it's Hallmark.
Already garnering a lot of buzz because it was filmed at and takes place at Walt Disney World, Hallmark's new holiday romance is also headed to other streaming platforms.
What's Happening:
- Since its filming last year, fans have been eagerly waiting the debut of the new Hallmark holiday film, Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.
- While we've long known that the new Hallmark film (obviously on the Hallmark Channel) would be arriving on the network on Saturday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET, we're now learning of its debut in a totally not-surprising, but also kind of surprising location since it's a Hallmark film - Disney+ and Hulu.
- Disney+ has revealed that Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True will begin streaming on Disney+ and Hulu on November 29.
- In the new Hallmark holiday tale, we follow Lindsey (Lacey Chabert) and her extended family as they head to Walt Disney World to spend a magical Christmas together. But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Travis Van Winkle), a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip. As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in the Cinderella Wishing Well just might turn their rivalry into romance.
- The movie premieres Saturday, November 28, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Hallmark Channel.
- In addition to the arrival of the movie on Disney+ and Hulu on November 29th, Hallmark also has revealed that the movie will be on Hallmark+ that same day.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com