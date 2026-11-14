"VisionQuest" Finale Becomes Biggest Marvel Series Ending in Over Three Years
Disney+’s VisionQuest closes its season with a surge in viewership.
VisionQuest has raked in some pretty big numbers with its finale, becoming the most watched Marvel series on Disney+ in over three years.
What's Happening:
- The finale of Marvel's latest Disney+ series, VisionQuest, scored some pretty big numbers and was the most-watched Marvel series in a single day in more than three years.
- According to TheWrap, VisionQuest's finale drew 3.7 million views in a single day, up 44% from the prior episode, and the most‑watched Marvel series finale since Loki Season 2.
- The finale episode amassed approximately 3.7 million views in just one day of streaming, which was a solid 44% increase over Episode 7.
- Thus, it became the largest single‑day finale total for any Marvel series in more than three years, since the aforementioned finale of the second season of Marvel's Loki, also on Disney+.
- The data comes from Nielsen, and according to those audience charts, the series also climbed from No. 7 to No. 6 on their streaming originals ranking in its most recent tracking window, with the series - in its entirety - rising to the number six spot on Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Originals chart after the finale.
- Luminate reports the show captured over 639 million minutes of viewing time in its first week, which surpassed Marvel'sWonder Man over that same period during its initial run.
- Nielsen ranked VisionQuest as the seventh most‑streamed original series in the U.S. during October 19–25, with around 490 million viewing minutes that week.
The Series:
- Vision has a lot on his mind. Unfortunately, one of those things is Ultron.
- Paul Bettany returns in Marvel's VisionQuest, now streaming on Disney+, with both Bettany and James Spader reprising their roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- With a bounty on his head and a mysterious teenager at his side, the rebuilt Avenger is trying to figure out who he wants to become. Spader’s Ultron has a few suggestions. Given his track record with humanity, maybe Vision should think twice before taking them.
- The finale of the limited series, the conclusion of a trilogy that also includes WandaVision and Agatha All Along, originally dropped on Disney+ earlier this week on November 11, 2026.
- Fans have been enticed by the story, which follows Vision, who has been in hiding since he was rebooted and escaped from those who sought to weaponize him.
- Searching for new meaning, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the infamous Ultron. His discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Thomas Shepard, a mysterious boy who may be Vision’s son reincarnate. As Vision evades capture, he must confront his nature, resist Ultron's influence, and unravel the enigma that is his young companion if he’s to survive.
- You can find out what we thought of the series when it debuted on Disney+ last month. You can also catch up with all of our recaps at our VisionQuest landing.
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