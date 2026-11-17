If you're a subscriber to Disney+ and you want to see the place that inspired some of the streaming service's content, then a new deal is just for you. A brand new perk for Disney+ subscribers gives guests a killer ticket deal to Walt Disney World, though with some restrictions.

What's Happening:

A brand new 3-Day, 3-Park ticket offer is now available to all Disney+ subscribers enrolled in Disney+ Perks.

Tickets start at $109 per day plus tax, with a total price starting at $325 plus tax.

The ticket includes one admission each to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom on three separate days. It is not valid at Magic Kingdom, and it does not allow park hopping. Theme park reservations are not required.

The date-based ticket has start dates from January 11 through May 21, 2027, and must be used within five days of the selected start date.

A similar Disney+ Perks ticket was offered for early 2026, also starting at $325 plus tax and excluding Magic Kingdom.

To book online, guests must sign in to the Walt Disney World website with the email associated with their Disney+ subscription. An active subscription and enrollment in Disney+ Perks are required. Disney also accepts bookings by phone or through a travel professional.

Guests can add the Water Park and Sports Option for $70 more per ticket, plus tax, for three visits to eligible water parks or golf or minigolf courses.

The ticket can also be booked as part of a Disney Resorts Collection room-and-ticket package. The Disney+ subscriber must stay in the room; the number of packages is limited, and the offer cannot be combined with another discount or promotion.

Tickets and options are nontransferable and nonrefundable, and do not include separately priced events or activities. Admission is subject to capacity and other restrictions.

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