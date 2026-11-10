New Exhibit and Merch Celebrating Disney on Broadway Arriving at 2027's EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Different than previous Disney on Broadway exhibits!
EPCOT will play host to an all-new exhibit celebrating Disney on Broadway during the upcoming International Festival of the Arts.
What's Happening:
- Guests visiting the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts early next year will have the chance to experience an all-new exhibit celebrating Disney on Broadway.
- EPCOT's CommuniCore Hall will play host to the all-new exhibit, Once Upon A Stage: The Music of Disney on Broadway, which will be open during the festival taking place January 15, 2027 through March 1, 2027.
- The new exhibit will showcase the catalogue of Disney on Broadway musicals of the past, the present, and the future, featuring The Lion King, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast.
Broadway Merch:
- Special Disney on Broadway Merchandise will also be arriving at CommuniCore Hall for the festival, where guests can shop a collection of special merchandise that will make its Festival debut.
- The collection of items is inspired by Hercules, Aladdin, The Lion King, and Beauty and the Beast, and ranges from show-inspired keepsakes and unique collectibles, all giving fans the chance to celebrate their favorite productions.
- Guests can see the new exhibit and shop the special merchandise during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts starting on January 15, 2027.
- To get into the artistic fun of the festival for yourself and to visit the rest of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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