Walt Disney World's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course Has Reopened

After closing earlier this year, tee times are back.

What makes Walt Disney World truly the vacation kingdom isn't just the four incredible theme parks. It's that there's so much to do outside the parks. One of the most popular activities is golf, which just got a lot easier now that one of Disney World's courses has reopened for play.

What's Happening:

Earlier this year, Walt Disney World's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course closed for a major renovation.

As of yesterday, November 9, the course is now open for play once again.

All 18 greens were improved, along with many bunkers. Drainage and irrigation were also updated.

The Lake Buena Vista course improvements followed a major update to the Magnolia golf course in 2022.

major update to the Magnolia golf course Walt Disney World's golf courses are also gearing up for the holidays.

The WDW Golf Blog is spotlighting some great gift ideas for those who are both golfers and Disney fans.

While most items available in the Disney golf course pro shops can only be purchased in person, this past summer a catalog was released allowing fans to purchase some items remotely.

More Walt Disney World News: