Walt Disney World Golf To Reopen All 18 Holes Of Magnolia Golf Course Later This Month

Walt Disney World Golf is currently welcoming guests to play on the Magnolia Golf Course near Magic Kingdom, with 14 holes available as work continues, and all 18 holes open once again later this month.

What’s Happening:

Disney's Magnolia Golf Course is currently open for play as a 14-hole course at Walt Disney World, and the resort has just announced that beginning on Wednesday November 22nd, they will be expanding the golf course to utilize all 18 holes.

However, for the time being, the course will operate with an amended Par 70 routing. The finishing touches are still being applied to two of the holes, therefore, they have shortened holes #15 and #16 to accommodate use of all 18 newly contoured greens, and expect that the golf course construction will be complete by the middle of next year.

During this time, Walt Disney World Golf is offering a 15% discount off your applicable greens fee rate, which will be applied at the time of check-in. If you would prefer to play a different championship golf course while work is being finished on the re-imagination project, it is recommended to reserve a tee time at either Disney's Palm or Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course.

Last June, it was announced that Arnold Palmer Golf Management would be improving Disney's Magnolia Golf Course, as they reimagine holes 14 through 17 on the finishing stretch of the course.

These course updates will be designed and overseen by Ken Baker, who has extensive design experience internationally and is currently the head of golf course design at One Club Limited. While those holes would be reimagined, the golf experience at Disney's Magnolia Golf Course plan also called for a full reconstruction to all 18 of Disney's Magnolia Golf Course greens.

Disney's Magnolia Golf Course and Disney's Palm Golf Course both opened on October 1, 1971, the very same day as Magic Kingdom Theme Park, with Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course opening a year later in 1972.

All three courses, while boasting different primary features, were designed by the late, renowned golf course architect, Joe Lee in conjunction with WDI. We are proud of the long history of each of these courses, including hosting the PGA Tour's Walt Disney World Golf Classic from 1971 – 2012.

In the 50 years since then, each of the courses has undergone renovations and redesigns to enhance conditions and playability to update the designs to today’s game. The most recent substantial course changes were to Disney's Palm Golf Course in 2013, Disney's Magnolia Golf Course in 2015 and Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course in 2018. The changes to each of the three courses have resulted in substantial improvements in the aesthetics of the courses as well as the quality of playing conditions, and Guests have reportedly responded with overwhelmingly positive feedback.