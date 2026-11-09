Indiana Jones Themed Playground Coming Soon to Disney's Hollywood Studios

Recently, some mysterious structures popped up near the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney's Hollywood Studios, and fans were quick to speculate on what it may be for. Turns out our speculation was correct – it will be a brand-new playground!

What's Happening:

Disney has shared concept art for a new playground coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios, specifically set to be located between the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and the Backlot Express restaurant.

This Indiana Jones-inspired outdoor playground will give kids the chance to embrace their inner explorer, with interactive elements and themed play structures that bring action and storytelling to life.

An opening timeframe has not yet been revealed for this new project, outside of "in the coming months."

The concept makes it seem as if this will be a relatively small play area, with some play items, such as a jeep and a mini-plane, inspired by the set pieces of the neighboring stunt show.

Upon further inspection, could this jeep be the same one that was previously featured at The Boneyard in DinoLand at Disney's Animal Kingdom before it closed earlier this year?

This would not be the only new play area coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios, as another will be part of the Monstropolis expansion – offering kids who aren’t tall enough to ride the Door Coaster a place to burn off some steam.

Inside The Magic of Disney Animation is another recently-opened playground, the Alice in Wonderland-inspired Drawn to Wonderland.

This also won't be the only Indiana Jones themed playground, as one is reportedly being added to Tropical Americas at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

More Walt Disney World News: