Video: Enjoy the Festive Performances of Disney Jollywood Nights 2026 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Check out the fun entertainment from this year's event.

Disney Jollywood Nights is back, bringing in the holiday magic for another year. Check out some of the incredible entertainment, inspired by The Muppets, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and more!

What’s Happening:

The Holidays at Disney World is one of the best times to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth.

While Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom has been delighting guests for decades, Disney’s Hollywood Studios may have the most show-stopping holiday party at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney Jollywood Nights debuted back in 2023 as a second separately ticketed holiday party, bringing in special dining, character opportunities, merchandise, and entertainment to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

And that special holiday entertainment is back for another year.

Let’s take a look at some of the amazing shows you can check out the event.

What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing Along

Step into the worlds of Halloween Town and Christmas Town with a full performance of “What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along” at Disney Jollywood Nights in Disney’s Hollywood Studios! This festive stage show brings Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas to life with live performers, appearances by Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie, and sing-along performances of iconic songs from the beloved film.

Disney Holidays in Hollywood

Celebrate the holidays with Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and more in a full performance of “Disney Holidays in Hollywood” at Disney Jollywood Nights in Disney’s Hollywood Studios! This festive musical variety show takes inspiration from classic Hollywood holiday television specials, featuring live singers, dancers, jazz musicians, and appearances by beloved Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Belle, and Tiana.

Glisten!

Debuting in 2024, this festive skating spectacular features professional skaters performing routines to original holiday music and beloved Disney classics, including “Be Our Guest” and “When You Wish Upon a Star.” Taking place on Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Chinese Theater, the show combines skating, festive lighting, and projection effects to bring a little winter magic to Walt Disney World .

Many of the Disney Jollywood Nights events still have tickets available, so check out this year’s event by purchasing tickets on the Walt Disney World website.

For those looking for some help booking your next Walt Disney World vacation, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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