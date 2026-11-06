Two Holidays Collide in a Special Walt Disney World Experience with Make-A-Wish

A Nightmare Before Christmas superfan helped Jack and Sally get ready for the holidays.

The relationship between Disney and Make-A-Wish is one that has lasted for decades. Disney Parks have been the home to so many special memories for kids and their families. Many who visit Walt Disney World are there to go on all the great attractions, but one recent wish was for something very different.

What's Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog recently shone the spotlight on Wednesday, a six-year-old girl who recently saw her wish come true through the Make-A-Wish program.

Wednesday is a superfan of The Nightmare Before Christmas, and she received a special invitation from Jack and Sally to help them transform Walt Disney World as it made the switch from Halloween to Christmas.

Wednesday and her sisters helped transform the Jack and Sally meet-and-greet location from its Halloween Town setup to its Christmas Town holiday vibes.

Wednesday and her sisters played Hide-and-Shriek with Jack and Sally and sang songs with them.

While Wednesday already had a unique experience, she also received a unique present, a snowflake ornament fashioned after the one Jack first discovers when he visits Christmas Town in the film.

Two of the ornaments were made. One went home with Wednesday; the other now hangs on Jack and Sally's Christmas tree.

Check out some of Wednesday's experience below:

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