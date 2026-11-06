UK Disney Fans Can Save Up to 25% on 2027 Walt Disney World Trips

UK guests can save up to 25% on select 14-day tickets and Walt Disney World hotel stays for 2027.

If you live in the United Kingdom and you've ever wanted to visit Walt Disney World for 14 days straight, then this new ticket offer is made just for you!

What's Happening:

Get a head start on your 2027 vacation, or holiday as the Brits call it, and save up to 25% off 14-day tickets and a Walt Disney World hotel stay.

With this new offer, you can save up to £700 on flight inclusive packages when you book by March 1, 2027.

Even if you're not looking to stay on site, you can still save up to 25% off Disney 14-Day Magic Tickets before departure, offering a better value than buying comparable tickets at the gate.

Simply book by March 31, 2027 for selected 2027 arrivals, with smaller discounts available until August 25, 2027.

The offer is available during most school holidays, including Easter and summer 2027.

What's more, Memory Maker is included with adult Disney 7-Day and 14-Day Magic Tickets, giving guests unlimited downloads of eligible family moments captured by Disney PhotoPass photographers.

To make use of this offer, or any other Walt Disney World offer, be sure to contact our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel.

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