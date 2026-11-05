Photos: Previewing the Culinary Delights of the 2026 Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

Returning later this month for its 17th year, foodies can spend two nights enjoying fantastic dishes and drinks in a lively outdoor party.

This morning, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin held a preview of the upcoming Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic, which we were invited out to attend. Returning for its 17th year, the Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is a vibrant street party featuring world-class cuisine, international wine and beer tastings and live entertainment.

The event features unlimited food and beverage tastings for four hours each night, with 55 dishes and 220 beverages, the highest number of offerings to date for the event. Two of the resort’s celebrity chefs will be featured – Todd English of Todd English’s bluezoo and Michael Mina of Bourbon Steak.

Our preview took place inside the recently remodeled and expanded Swan and Dolphin Convention Center, which really is one of the best spaces in the game!

But now, let’s take a look at some of the food we got to taste!



Oyster Espuma with Gruyère Panna Cotta, Champagne Sphere, Sea Beans, Crispy Parmesan, Tobiko Caviar (contains shellfish) – from Todd English's bluezoo (Friday & Saturday)

Chestnut Agnolotti with Roasted Pumpkin, Citrus Butter, Toasted Black Walnuts, Crispy Sage, Shaved Parmesan (contains nuts) – from Il Mulino (Saturday)

"Char Siu" Pulled Pork Slider with Fermented Red Bean and Cherry Marinade, Shiso Coriander Aioli, Charred Scallion Slaw – from Carnival Corner (Friday & Saturday)

Slow Cooked Berkshire Pork Belly with Hickory Smoked Cane Sugar "Cloud," Carrot Ginger Puree, Chai Apricot Glaze, Crunchy Garlic (GF) – from Smokin' D's BBQ (Friday)

Slow Braised Wagyu Beef Short Rib with Celery Root Espuma, Shallot Marmalade (GF) – from Bourbon Steak (Friday & Saturday)

Crispy Fried Eggplant with Tzatziki, Cardamom Apricots, Toasted Sesame Seeds – from Amare (Friday)

Bluefin Tuna Hamachi with Cucumber, Fried Shallots, Sweet Soy Glaze, Dynamite Sauce, Bubu Arare (GF, DF) – from Kimonos (Saturday)

Cinnamon Roll Waffle with Spiced Anglaise and Dulce de Leche Ice Cream

Rocher Chocolate (GF)

Plenty of alcoholic options will also be available as part of the Food & Wine Classic, as you might expect.

One of the alcoholic options is an absolutely delicious Golden Espresso Martini, with Vanilla Vodka, Creme de Cocoa White, Espresso, Far Niente Dulce, Monin Caramel, Sea Salt, and Coffee Beans.

This year, portions of the proceeds from the event will go towards the Orange County Sheriff Foundation, which supports Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies, employees and their families, and works to improve the quality of life for residents throughout Orange County.

The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic will take place Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, 2026 from 5-9 p.m. each evening. Tickets are available now for $215 for each night. Three Interactive Tasting Experience Seminars will be offered Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. before the Causeway event: Beer Here!, Craft Cocktails and Salud! A Journey Through Spain (highlighting Spanish wines).