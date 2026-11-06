WDI Takes Fans Behind-the-Scenes of Remy's Ratatouille Adventure's New Props
Plus, learn fun information about the popular EPCOT attraction.
EPCOT’s Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure recently had some prop upgrades, and Walt Disney Imagineering is bringing fans behind the scenes of the new sets.
What’s Happening:
- Back in November of 2025, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure removed one of the attraction’s main features: 3D.
- For guests and fans, this was actually a very welcome removal, but left Walt Disney Imagineering with an interesting problem to solve.
- While wearing 3D glasses, the screens were dimensional, blending in with the floor, but without them, it was very easy to see the difference between set and screen.
- But this is Disney we are talking about, and in September of 2026, new props were added to plus the ride.
- In a new episode of WED Walks, take a step behind the scenes of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure with Sarah as she takes you through the newest additions to the ride.
- There she shares easter eggs, like the 1401 WDI reference on the box of linguini, an upclose look at the cars, and subtle changes that improve the rider experience.
- For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
- Plus, check out our full POV of the attraction with its updated props.
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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