Enzo’s Hideaway Bootlegger’s Dinner Returns to Disney Springs With WhistlePig Whiskey
The five-course dinner will pair Italian-inspired dishes with WhistlePig selections, including two Boss Hog editions.
Whiskey lovers can look forward to another indulgent evening at Disney Springs as Enzo’s Hideaway brings back its popular Bootlegger’s Dinner series on December 10.
What’s Happening:
- This five-course experience will feature a selection of WhistlePig whiskeys, including two coveted Boss Hog editions and an optional pour of an ultra-rare 21-year single malt.
- The dinner begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2026, at Enzo’s Hideaway. Guests will enjoy an Italian-inspired menu paired with distinctive whiskey expressions, with WhistlePig brand educator Ingrid Rodriguez serving as the evening’s guide. Rodriguez, the current president of the United States Bartenders’ Guild, will walk guests through the selections and pairings.
- The five-course menu begins with WhistlePig PiggyBack 6 Year Rye, paired with Crudo e Caviale featuring Mazara del Vallo red prawns, Russian Osetra caviar, lemon, and Lorenzo No. 5 extra virgin olive oil. The second course features cured meats and cheeses, mostarda, crostini, house focaccia, and whipped lardo, accompanied by WhistlePig 10 Year Small Batch Rye.
- For the third course, guests will sample two Boss Hog expressions: “Feather & Flame” XII and “The Golden Pharaoh” XIII. These pours accompany house-made paccheri with milk-braised wild boar ragù, Roman spices, pecorino Romano, olio verde, and fresh white truffle.
- The fourth course pairs another WhistlePig 10 Year Small Batch Rye preparation with A5 Japanese wagyu, roasted squash, mushrooms, bourbon-maple demi-glace, and fresh black truffle. The meal concludes with WhistlePig PiggyBack 6 Year Rye alongside caramel whiskey custard, cinnamon oat streusel, spiced apple compote, white chocolate whipped ganache, and caramel tuile.
- Guests can also choose an optional supplement featuring WhistlePig “Beholden” 21 Year Single Malt, adding another rare expression to the evening’s whiskey lineup.
- Tickets are priced at $276 per person, with the 20% gratuity displayed upfront as part of the ticket price in accordance with new Federal Trade Commission requirements.
- The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Enzo’s Hideaway, located in Disney Springs.
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