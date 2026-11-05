Florida Residents Can Save Up to 30% on Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Stays in Spring 2027

The limited-time offer includes discounts at select Disney Deluxe, Moderate, and Value Resorts for stays January through April.

Florida residents looking to plan a Walt Disney World getaway in the new year can take advantage of a new resort hotel discount offering savings of up to 30%. The special offer applies to select Disney Resorts Collection hotels for stays on select nights from January 3 through April 29, 2027, with discounts varying by resort and travel dates.

What’s Happening:

The biggest savings are available at select Deluxe Resorts and Disney Vacation Club properties, where Florida residents can save up to 30% on rooms for most nights from February 28 through April 29. For stays on most Sunday through Thursday nights between January 3 and February 25, the discount is up to 25%.

Eligible resorts in this category include Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney’s Beach Club Resort, Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, and several Disney Vacation Club properties. These include Bay Lake Tower, Boulder Ridge Villas, Copper Creek Villas & Cabins, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas at Jambo House and Kidani Village, Disney’s Beach Club Villas, Disney’s BoardWalk Villas, The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Riviera Resort, and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa. The offer also includes select room types at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort and Disney’s Old Key West Resort.

Additional savings of up to 25% are available at select Moderate and Deluxe Resort accommodations. Guests can save 25% for most nights from February 28 through April 29, or 20% on most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 3 through February 25. Participating resorts include Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge (Resort View Rooms), Disney’s Art of Animation Resort (Family Suites), Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, Disney’s Old Key West Resort (Deluxe Studios), Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, and Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside.

For guests looking to keep their vacation costs lower, select Value and Moderate Resort accommodations offer discounts of up to 20%. Florida residents can save 20% for most nights from February 28 through April 29, or 15% on most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 3 through February 25.

Participating properties include Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort (Standard Rooms), Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter, and select Standard Location Rooms at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside. The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort are also included, although January and February dates are excluded.

There are a few important restrictions to keep in mind before booking. The number of rooms available through the promotion is limited, and savings are calculated against the nondiscounted rate paid by non-Florida residents for the same room. A minimum one-night stay and maximum 14-night stay apply, and the offer cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions.

Florida residency must be verified at check-in. The discount also applies to resort accommodations only; valid theme park admission is required separately to visit the parks, and theme park reservations may be necessary depending on the type of admission.

We always recommend booking Disney travel accommodations with Mouse Fan Travel. Florida residents can find additional details and book their discounted stay with Mouse Fan Travel now.

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