Here's When Typhoon Lagoon is Reopening (and Blizzard Beach is Closing)

It's almost that time of year again
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One of the reasons Walt Disney World was put in Florida is that the weather is pretty nice pretty often. That means that almost any day can be a water park day.

What's Happening:

  • This morning, Walt Disney World announced that the Typhoon Lagoon water park will reopen next year, on January 27, 2027.
  • Stop me if you've heard this before, but the opening of one water park also signals the closing of the other.
  • Blizzard Beach will have its last day of operation on January 26, 2027, before closing for refurbishment.
  • It has been standard practice over the last several years for only one Walt Disney World water park to be open at a time.
  • The one exception was a brief and glorious period this past summer, when both water parks were open between mid-May and early September.
  • It's unclear right now if we might see that happen again in 2027, but we can hope.
  • Walt Disney World's Seasonal Pass is currently available for $89, giving guests access to whichever park is open through May 15, 2027.

More Walt Disney World News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey