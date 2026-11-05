Here's When Typhoon Lagoon is Reopening (and Blizzard Beach is Closing)

It's almost that time of year again

One of the reasons Walt Disney World was put in Florida is that the weather is pretty nice pretty often. That means that almost any day can be a water park day.

What's Happening:

This morning, Walt Disney World announced that the Typhoon Lagoon water park will reopen next year, on January 27, 2027.

Stop me if you've heard this before, but the opening of one water park also signals the closing of the other.

Blizzard Beach will have its last day of operation on January 26, 2027, before closing for refurbishment.

It has been standard practice over the last several years for only one Walt Disney World water park to be open at a time.

The one exception was a brief and glorious period this past summer, when both water parks were open between mid-May and early September.

It's unclear right now if we might see that happen again in 2027, but we can hope.

Walt Disney World's Seasonal Pass is currently available for $89, giving guests access to whichever park is open through May 15, 2027.

More Walt Disney World News: