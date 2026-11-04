Photos: Holiday Decorations Arrive at the Magic Kingdom Alongside the Return of Jingle Cruise

Check out the first decorations along Main Street, in Fantasyland, and more.

We're only a few days removed from Halloween, but it's already beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Magic Kingdom! We stopped by the Walt Disney World theme park yesterday to see what decorations are already up ahead of the first Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party on November 8.

The in-process holiday makeover is clear once you enter Magic Kingdom, where a couple of winter-ready Mickey and Minnie topiaries greet you by the train station, while the station itself now boasts some decoration.

Main Street, U.S.A.

Stepping onto Main Street, U.S.A., you'll already find plenty of decor, including the pièce de résistance – the giant Christmas tree!

Heading into the Emporium, you'll already find plenty of holiday merchandise to peruse.

Jingle Cruise

The Magic Kingdom's only holiday overlay available to all guests – the Jingle Cruise – has also started its holiday voyages, with festive decor and yuletide jokes.

Even the caged tarantula in the queue gets a Santa hat!

Hope you like turkey!

Frontierland and Fantasyland

The holiday makeover can also be found in other areas of the park, with Frontierland's restaurants and storefronts decorated.

Over in Fantasyland, the Seven Dwarfs get their very own tree in front of their Mine Train.

Across the way, you'll find some adorable presents for Winnie the Pooh and his friends at The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

Even more holiday decor can be found at Gaston's Tavern and in Storybook Circus, with Dumbo serving as a major influence.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for even more magic as the holiday season continues to roll out at Walt Disney World!