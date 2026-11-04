Video: Lilypad Spins New Holiday Tracks at Alien Swirling Saucers
Another new holiday overlay has debuted at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
Rock 'n' Roller Coaster isn't the only Disney's Hollywood Studios attraction to debut a new holiday overlay today, as Lilypad is now spinning some holiday jams at Alien Swirling Saucers.
What's Happening:
- Last month, Alien Swirling Saucers in Toy Story Land made a big change to the attraction, adding Lilypad from Toy Story 5, and with it came a host of new music.
- With the new overlay to the attraction comes a way to work in some new holiday tunes for the season, which include:
- "Toyland"
- "Deck the Halls"
- "Swirling Swirling Saucers"
- "Joy to the Swirl"
- Alien Swirling Saucers previously featured a couple of holiday tracks done in the same style as the previous music, but this updated overlay adds a total of four tracks.
- Off to the side of the attraction, Lilypad herself provides some updated holiday entertainment, hype, introductions and imagery between tunes that can be enjoyed by guests either on or off the ride.
- The holiday-themed music will continue to play through January 6, 2027.
- Meanwhile, fans of Lilypad's usual jams can listen anytime they want with a selection of them now available to stream.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Check out these new popcorn buckets, sippers, and more coming to Walt Disney World for the holiday season.
- Raisin, an Ankole cattle calf who recently arrived backstage at Disney's Animal Kingdom, is now out and about on the savanna at Kilimanjaro Safaris.
- Tiana's Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom is now closed for its first-ever refurbishment.
- The John Cena Classic and an Avengers: Doomsday-themed WWE event are coming to the ESPN Wide World of Sports next month.
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