First Look: The Muppets Deck The Halls of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster for an Obligatory Holiday Overlay
Disney has shared a first look at the holiday overlay to Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.
The Muppets are bringing some festive flair to Rock 'n' Roller Coaster with their Obligatory Holiday Overlay, and we're getting a first look at the changes.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a short new video, offering us our first glimpse at Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets: Obligatory Holiday Overlay, which officially launches today at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- Updated posters call out the overlay in the queue, referring to the holiday concert that the Electric Mayhem are putting on.
- In the pre-show, Scooter dons a Santa hat, while decorations and presents for the three featured artists – Michael Bublé, Cyndi Lauper and Jennifer Hudson – can be found on the screens.
- As we head towards the attraction's iconic launch, the launch countdown featuring Animal receives a holiday twist.
- Even the miniature Squeakeasy for the rats has been decked out, in adorable miniature fashion!
- Once onboard, guests will hear one of three newly recorded holiday-inspired tracks:
- "Holiday Road" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear
- "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Jennifer Hudson
- "Silver Bells" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Cyndi Lauper
- We previously got a look at the holiday on-ride photos for the Obligatory Holiday Overlay.
- For more on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, check out our coverage of the reimagined attraction ahead of its official opening.
- Moreover, there are several Easter eggs you'll want to know about.
- And, if you're curious about the ride itself, be sure to read my review.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Check out these new popcorn buckets, sippers, and more coming to Walt Disney World for the holiday season.
- Raisin, an Ankole cattle calf who recently arrived backstage at Disney's Animal Kingdom, is now out and about on the savanna at Kilimanjaro Safaris.
- Tiana's Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom is now closed for its first-ever refurbishment.
- The John Cena Classic and an Avengers: Doomsday-themed WWE event are coming to the ESPN Wide World of Sports next month.
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