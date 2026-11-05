Photos: Holiday Magic Returns to Walt Disney Presents at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Check out this year's Disney Parks inspired display.
The Holidays have arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with Walt Disney Presents getting its own festive fun.
What’s Happening:
- While the Holidays at Disney World don’t officially kick off until November 13th, touches of the season are already being added around the resort.
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which actually hosts its first Jollywood Nights event this weekend, even has several holiday overlays available to guests.
- While the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets: Obligatory Holiday Overlay is definitely the star of the park this year, Walt Disney Presents has brought back their yearly holiday display and short film showings.
- This year fans can check out Walt Disney’s On Ice, Pluto’s Christmas Tree, and The Art of Skiing, which all return from last year.
- This year’s exhibit, still called Disney Takes a Holiday, explores Christmas traditions from the Disney Parks.
- The smaller details also include letters to Santa from Mickey & Friends characters.
- Holidays at Disney World run through January 6th, 2027.
- For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Walt Disney World:
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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