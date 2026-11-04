Disney VoluntEARS Provide Fisher House Orlando with Walt Disney World Holiday Decoration
The annual holiday tradition began in 2019.
With the tradition having been introduced a few years ago, Walt Disney World VoluntEARS paid a visit to Fisher House Orlando this week to add holiday décor provided by Walt Disney World theme parks and resorts.
What's Happening:
- Members from Walt Disney World's VoluntEARS program visited Fisher House Orlando this week, in order to decorate for the holidays.
- Fisher House Orlando provides military and veteran families a place to stay at no cost while their loved ones receive inpatient care at the Orlando VA Medical Center.
- The relationship between Disney and the Fisher House Foundation began a full decade ago, as part of Disney's ongoing support of military service members, veterans and their families throughout the year.
- It was then in 2019 that VoluntEARS first began to visit Fisher House Orlando for an annual holiday decoration of the facility.
- The Disney VoluntEARS program began in 1983 when Disneyland cast members formed the Disneyland Community Action Team, in order to provide volunteer work to the community with nonprofit organizations.
- The success of the Disneyland program would lead to the companywide Disney VoluntEARS initiative launching in 1992, which has led to projects across the globe, primarily focused on communities where Disney operates.
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