New Baby Zebra Born at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge
The newborn is now out exploring.
There's good news for those visiting Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge at Walt Disney World soon, because we've got an adorable baby zebra alert!
What's Happening:
- The Animals at Disney instagram account has announced the arrival of a new baby zebra to the ever-impressive group of animals you can spot roaming outside at Animal Kingdom Lodge at any given moment.
- The female foal was born at Animal Kingdom Lodge.
- Zebra walk almost immediately after they're born and the account notes the foal is now out exploring the Arusha savanna area of the resort.
- The healthy but still-unnamed baby was delivered by her mom, Aziza.
- They have to remedy that whole unnamed thing soon, right? That cute little zebra needs a name, dang it!
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