Walt Disney World Launches Holiday Gift Cards with Matching Pins
These stockings are perfect for a stocking!
Walt Disney World has debuted new holiday gift cards that come with a stocking stuffer of their own!
What’s Happening:
- Giving the gift of a Disney Gift Card is a great way to give someone you love the magic of Disney.
- Walt Disney World has just launched a new line of holiday give cards that arrive with a little gift of their own.
- With four different variations, guests can pick up Mickey, Minnie, Jack Skellington, and Stitch holiday gift cards that come with Disney Pin Trading limited edition holiday pins.
- Matching with the same character found on each card, the pins are inspired by stockings filled with Christmas morning treats.
- To pick up one of these Disney Gift Cards, you’ll need to preload them with at least $125 dollars.
- These are available at Walt Disney World now!
- For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Walt Disney World:
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- Disney VoluntEARS Provide Fisher House Orlando with Walt Disney World Holiday Decoration
- Video: Lilypad Spins New Holiday Tracks at Alien Swirling Saucers
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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