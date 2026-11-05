Walt Disney World Launches Holiday Gift Cards with Matching Pins

These stockings are perfect for a stocking!

Walt Disney World has debuted new holiday gift cards that come with a stocking stuffer of their own!

What’s Happening:

  • Giving the gift of a Disney Gift Card is a great way to give someone you love the magic of Disney. 
  • Walt Disney World has just launched a new line of holiday give cards that arrive with a little gift of their own. 
  • With four different variations, guests can pick up Mickey, Minnie, Jack Skellington, and Stitch holiday gift cards that come with Disney Pin Trading limited edition holiday pins. 

  • Matching with the same character found on each card, the pins are inspired by stockings filled with Christmas morning treats.

  • To pick up one of these Disney Gift Cards, you’ll need to preload them with at least $125 dollars. 
  • These are available at Walt Disney World now!
  • For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Walt Disney World:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is a roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the Parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good