Disney’s Animal Kingdom Churro-lympics Creates Two Gold Medal-Winning Treats
The Churro-misu Cold Brew and DOLE Whip Pineapple and Chili-Lime and Churro Sundae bring creative twists to two Disney favorites.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom is serving up some award-winning flavor! Two new menu creations combining iconic Walt Disney World snacks, churros and DOLE Whip, were born out of a resort-wide culinary competition known as the Churro-lympics.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the competition, which took place in April 2026, culinary teams from across Walt Disney World were challenged to reinvent the classic Disney churro with creative flavor combinations and unexpected twists. The event encouraged chefs to experiment, showcase their culinary talents, and develop new treats that could bring something different to the parks.
- Among the winning creations were two treats developed by Chef Brad and his culinary team at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: the Churro-misu Cold Brew and the DOLE Whip Pineapple and Chili-Lime and Churro Sundae. Both earned gold medals in the competition and have since become part of the park's food offerings.
- For guests looking to start their day with a little caffeine and cinnamon sugar, the Churro-misu Cold Brew is available at Isle of Java. Inspired by the classic Italian dessert tiramisu, the drink combines Joffrey’s sweetened Cold Brew Coffee with a layer of mascarpone cream and a dusting of cocoa powder. A crunchy churro finishes the creation, bringing together coffee, cream, chocolate, and cinnamon in one indulgent beverage.
- Chef Brad explained that the team wanted to capture the familiar flavors of tiramisu while incorporating the classic churro. The result is a coffee drink that puts a Disney twist on the traditional dessert.
- For something a little more tropical, guests can head to Warung Outpost near Feathered Friends in Flight! to try the DOLE Whip Pineapple and Chili-Lime and Churro Sundae. This creation brings together two Walt Disney World favorites, pairing pineapple DOLE Whip with chili-lime-marinated pineapple and a warm, crunchy cinnamon churro.
- The combination balances sweet, tart, spicy, creamy, and crunchy flavors, with the chili-lime pineapple adding a little heat and acidity to the tropical dessert. Chef Brad noted that the team wanted to combine tropical flavors with Latin-inspired accents while creating a refreshing treat guests could enjoy as they explore the park.
- According to Chef Brad, guests have already been enjoying the combination, particularly as a cool snack on warm days at Animal Kingdom.
- While the two creations offer very different flavor experiences, they share the same inspiration: taking familiar Disney snacks and reimagining them in unexpected ways. The Churro-lympics gave culinary teams across Walt Disney World an opportunity to experiment with new ideas, and these two gold medal-winning creations demonstrate how that creativity can make its way onto the park menus.
- For Chef Brad and his team, the food at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is also an extension of the park's storytelling. The culinary offerings draw inspiration from the different regions and cultures represented throughout the park, giving guests another way to experience its global influences.
- As Chef Brad explained, the team takes pride in introducing new, flavorful dishes that encourage guests to embark on a culinary journey each time they visit. And thanks to the Churro-lympics, that journey now includes a little extra cinnamon, tropical pineapple, and DOLE Whip magic.
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