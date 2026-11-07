Lakeshore Lodge's DVC Preview Sells Out, Leaving Fans Frustrated

DVC members' first chance to stay at Walt Disney World's newest resort was gone in a flash.

Lakeshore Lodge is Walt Disney World's newest resort. It's set to open to the public in July, and if you want to book a room, you can do so right now fairly easily. However, some of the biggest Disney fans hoping to be among the very first to stay in the new resort didn't have nearly as easy a time.

What's Happening:

Lakeshore Lodge, the newest Walt Disney World Resort, is set to open July 1, 2027.

A "First Wave" experience was offered to Disney Vacation Club members that gave them a chance to stay in the brand-new resort early: a 4-day, 3-night stay from June 24–27, 2027.

Reservations for the First Wave went live this morning at 10 AM ET. Unfortunately, based on social media responses, the experience sold out in about two hours.

The speed was bad enough, but there's a lot of frustration, as many were not only unable to book, but unable to even try to book.

After over 400+ calls over 2 hours, looks like I missed out. The Disney Lakeshore Lodge First Wave is sold out according to the website. This experience was less than magical. pic.twitter.com/FC0hy2SRpq — Rob Whiteside (@RobSWhiteside) November 7, 2026

Reservations had to be made by phone, rather than online, and while that might seem like a good thing, Disney's online systems for limited access events have a somewhat spotty track record. The bottleneck of phone lines left many frustrated, either sitting on hold for hours, or not even able to get on hold, and simply calling over and over again trying to get through.

300+ calls since the second lines opened, go through all the prompts, system says nobody is available and to try again later with no hold system and disconnects. Pretty awful experience. — ketchy311 (@Ketchy311) November 7, 2026

While the First Wave was obviously limited, and there were always going to be more people who wanted it than would be able to get it, it's understandable that people are frustrated not only by not getting in, but by seemingly being locked out by a phone system.

For all the problems that online systems have had, they at least let everybody who wants in join the queue, which at least makes it feel like everybody has a shot.

The phone was playing music for almost 2 hours and it just stopped. Been on the phone since it started. No one has picked up : / — Inuranchan (@Inurantchan) November 7, 2026

For those who just want to stay at Lakeshore Lodge and aren't worried about being the first, reservations are open now, even for opening night on July 1, 2027.

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