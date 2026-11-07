WYNTK: The Holidays Kick Off with Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, Holidays at Disneyland, "A Proud Family Wizmas", and More This Week in the World of Disney

Check out everything happening during the week of November 8–14, 2026.

The holiday season officially gets underway at Disneyland Resort this week, and Walt Disney World welcomes guests to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Streaming highlights include new episodes of Rivals, the debut of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, and a holiday special from The Proud Family.

Here’s a look at the major Disney, theme park, and entertainment happenings for the week of November 8-14, 2026:

Walt Disney World’s separately ticketed holiday event kicks off its 2026 season this week on Sunday, November 8. The special event runs from 7 p.m. to midnight, with admission to Magic Kingdom available as early as 4 p.m. for party guests.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party highlights include:

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade: A festive procession featuring dancing gingerbread men, toy soldiers, Disney characters and Santa Claus.

Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks: A nighttime spectacular hosted by Minnie Mouse, featuring holiday music, fireworks and Cinderella Castle projections.

Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration: A holiday stage show at Cinderella Castle with Mickey and friends, live performers, dancing and seasonal songs.

Frozen Holiday Surprise: Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and the Snowgies help transform Cinderella Castle into a winter wonderland.

Santa’s Christmas Carnival: Guests can visit Santa in Storybook Circus, with additional holiday activities and character encounters.

Character greetings: Look for Disney friends in seasonal outfits, including Mickey and Minnie, Anna and Elsa, and Jack Skellington as Sandy Claws alongside Sally.

Holiday attraction overlays: Space Mountain, Tomorrowland Speedway, Mad Tea Party, and Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor receive seasonal touches. Jingle Cruise also returns with its holiday-themed jokes.

Complimentary treats: Cookies and select festive beverages are available at designated locations throughout the park.

The drama, romance and rivalries return as Rivals resumes its second season with a three-episode premiere. Episodes 7–12 pick up following the heartbreaking midseason finale, with Tony Baddingham and Declan O’Hara’s battle for control of the Cotswolds television crown reaching a fever pitch.

Meanwhile, Rupert Campbell-Black is forced to confront his own personal demons as the residents of Rutshire navigate hedonistic parties, Bonfire Night chaos, the Hampshire Hunt Ball and a turbulent Christmas. Affairs unravel, alliances fracture and rivalries intensify as the season moves toward its conclusion.

Three episodes premiere on November 11 with the remaining episodes (Episodes 10–12) continuing with weekly releases.

The series has already been renewed for a third season, with 12 episodes confirmed.

A new group of young mothers takes center stage in Orange County, where faith, family and identity collide.

Some members of the community defend traditional beliefs, while others embrace change and challenge the status quo. The new series promises scandals, secrets and shifting relationships as friendships and families are put to the test.

Jen Affleck, who has appeared in all five seasons of the original Utah-based show and competed on the last season of Dancing with the Stars will also be on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County premieres on Hulu on November 12.

The annual holiday celebration returns to Disneyland Resort and continues through January 6, 2027. Guests can enjoy festive décor, seasonal entertainment, attraction overlays, holiday treats, merchandise and more.

Here's a look at the holiday offerings arriving across the resort:

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends debut new holiday outfits inspired by holiday travel and a winter alpine gathering.

“A Christmas Fantasy Parade” returns with toy soldiers, dancing reindeer, gingerbread cookies, Disney characters and Santa Claus.

“Believe…In Holiday Magic” returns with holiday music, fireworks and magical snowfall.

Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle sparkles with more than 80,000 lights, with seasonal snowfall effects in select areas.

“Haunted Mansion Holiday” and “it’s a small world” Holiday return. This year marks 25 years of the gingerbread house tradition inside Haunted Mansion Holiday, while the exterior of “it’s a small world” Holiday features 400,000 lights.

Santa visits a new location at Mickey’s Toontown Trolley Barn near Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin.

“World of Color – Season of Light” returns, featuring moments from Beauty and the Beast, Inside Out and other Disney favorites set to holiday music.

Disney Festival of Holidays brings six Festive Food Marketplaces with seasonal food and beverages, including new and returning favorites. Guests can also purchase a Sip and Savor Pass with six digital coupons for select food and nonalcoholic beverages.

“Mickey’s Happy Holidays” cavalcade features Mickey and friends alongside the Holiday Toy Drummers.

Holiday Toy Drummers perform throughout the park, with daily live entertainment and cultural performances at Paradise Gardens.

“Mirabel’s Gifts of the Season” returns on select days, celebrating songs from Encanto.

“A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel!” brings bilingual holiday music to Buena Vista Street on select days.

Disney ¡Viva Navidad! celebrates Latin American holiday traditions with music, food, character appearances and a street party featuring The Three Caballeros, folklórico dancers, mariachis and Brazilian samba dancers.

Cars Land receives its annual holiday makeover, including the seasonal attraction overlays Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl and Mater’s Jingle Jamboree.

Holiday decorations, seasonal food and beverages, and nightly snowfall return to Downtown Disney.

Holiday décor, seasonal displays, carolers and visits with Santa arrive at Disneyland Hotel, Pixar Place Hotel and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

The Grand Californian features a seven-foot-tall gingerbread display inspired by the hotel.

The Proud Family is returning this week with a new stop-motion holiday special, A Proud Family Wizmas.

Penny Proud is about to learn just how much trouble one holiday mishap can cause in this song-filled, stop-motion Christmas special. After accidentally destroying Christmas as the world knows it, Penny reluctantly takes on the responsibility of making things right and saving the holiday for the children of Emilyville and the rest of the world.

A Proud Family Wizmas premieres on Disney+ November 14, 2026.