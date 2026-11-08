Photos: Disney Jollywood Nights Brings Merry Merchandise to 2026 Event
Gertie, Duffy, and Ollie, oh my!
Disney Jollywood Nights has returned for another magical year at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Take a look at this year’s merry lineup of merchandise.
What’s Happening:
- The Holidays at Disney World are back for another year of merry memories at the Most Magical Place on Earth.
- One of the best ways to celebrate the yuletide spirit is at Disney’s Hollywood Studios special ticketed event Disney Jollywood Nights.
- Combining the fun of old Hollywood with the unforgettable atmosphere of the holiday season, Jollywood Nights has become a staple in Walt Disney World’s holiday celebration.
- Of course, there are plenty of ways to bring the good tidings home with you with an incredible collection of Jollywood Nights merchandise!
- And, honestly, this year has some great merch for the serious Disney fans out there.
- A lot of the items feature fan favorite characters Duffy the Disney Bear, Gertie, and Ollie!
- Let’s take a look at this year’s lineup!
Jollywood Nights Adult Tee – $36.99 (Limit 2)
Jollywood Nights Crew Fleece – $59.99 (Limit 2)
Jollywood Nights Loungefly Headband – $46.99 (Limit 2)
Jollywood Nights Duffy Mug – $27.99 (Limit 2)
Jollywood Nights Gertie Ornament – $26.99 (Limit 2)
Jollywood Nights Gertie Loungefly Novelty Bag – $100.00 (Limit 1)
Jollywood Nights Limited Release Trading Pin – $21.99 (Limit 1)
Jollywood Nights Annual Passholder Trading Pin – $21.99 (Limit 1)
- Many of the Disney Jollywood Nights events still have tickets available, so check out this year’s event by purchasing tickets on the Walt Disney World website.
- For those looking for some help booking your next Walt Disney World vacation, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Walt Disney World:
- WYNTK: The Holidays Kick Off with Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, Holidays at Disneyland, "A Proud Family Wizmas", and More This Week in the World of Disney
- Lakeshore Lodge's DVC Preview Sells Out, Leaving Fans Frustrated
- Two Holidays Collide in a Special Walt Disney World Experience with Make-A-Wish
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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