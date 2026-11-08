Photos: Disney Jollywood Nights Brings Merry Merchandise to 2026 Event

Gertie, Duffy, and Ollie, oh my!

Disney Jollywood Nights has returned for another magical year at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Take a look at this year’s merry lineup of merchandise. 

What’s Happening:

  • The Holidays at Disney World are back for another year of merry memories at the Most Magical Place on Earth.
  • One of the best ways to celebrate the yuletide spirit is at Disney’s Hollywood Studios special ticketed event Disney Jollywood Nights. 
  • Combining the fun of old Hollywood with the unforgettable atmosphere of the holiday season, Jollywood Nights has become a staple in Walt Disney World’s holiday celebration. 
  • Of course, there are plenty of ways to bring the good tidings home with you with an incredible collection of Jollywood Nights merchandise!
  • And, honestly, this year has some great merch for the serious Disney fans out there. 
  • A lot of the items feature fan favorite characters Duffy the Disney Bear, Gertie, and Ollie!
  • Let’s take a look at this year’s lineup!

Jollywood Nights Adult Tee – $36.99 (Limit 2)

Jollywood Nights Crew Fleece – $59.99 (Limit 2)

Jollywood Nights Loungefly Headband – $46.99 (Limit 2)

Jollywood Nights Duffy Mug – $27.99 (Limit 2)

Jollywood Nights Gertie Ornament – $26.99 (Limit 2)

Jollywood Nights Gertie Loungefly Novelty Bag – $100.00 (Limit 1)

Jollywood Nights Limited Release Trading Pin – $21.99 (Limit 1)

Jollywood Nights Annual Passholder Trading Pin – $21.99 (Limit 1)

  • Many of the Disney Jollywood Nights events still have tickets available, so check out this year’s event by purchasing tickets on the Walt Disney World website.
  • For those looking for some help booking your next Walt Disney World vacation, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Walt Disney World:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com


Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is a roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the Parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good