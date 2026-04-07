New Greens, Improved Play: Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course Set to Receive Upgrades This Year
Discover the exciting upgrades coming to Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course.
Notable changes are coming to Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course at Walt Disney World, bringing improved course playability.
What's Happening:
- Following recent updates to Disney's Magnolia Golf Course, another Walt Disney World Golf Course will be receiving some updates this year.
- Notable upgrades are planned at Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course to enhance and improve course playability and conditioning for your future enjoyment.
- The current plans, which are anticipated to be implemented from late spring through early fall, are expected to include:
- The greens will be fully renovated with newly reimagined contouring and elevations
- Green-side bunker and chipping area updates to improve playability
- Upgraded irrigation systems around the greens to improve and better maintain their conditions and that of the surrounding chipping areas
- New drainage systems for many bunkers to reduce water retention and improve playing conditions after rains
- Enhancements to several teeing grounds
- Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course is a classic country-club style golf course, which winds through and around three Walt Disney World Resort hotels, providing amazing views of resort villas, palmettos, forests and sparkling lakes.
- This particularly golf course is described as "unique in its character," providing something of a more intimate golf experience.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Yes, it's only April, but Hallmark Channel is already getting us excited for the holidays with the poster for their upcoming original movie shot at Walt Disney World.
- A VIP Tour is a special Walt Disney World experience for those who indulge and now there's a new way to book a tour as a Walt Disney Travel Company package add-on.
- The return of V.I.Passholder Summer Days will bring exclusive dining discounts and a Toy Story-themed magnet to Annual Passholders.
- The happiest cruise that ever sailed has inspired a colorful new collection – now available at Disney Store.
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