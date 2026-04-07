New Greens, Improved Play: Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course Set to Receive Upgrades This Year

Discover the exciting upgrades coming to Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course.
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Notable changes are coming to Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course at Walt Disney World, bringing improved course playability.

What's Happening:

  • Following recent updates to Disney's Magnolia Golf Course, another Walt Disney World Golf Course will be receiving some updates this year.
  • Notable upgrades are planned at Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course to enhance and improve course playability and conditioning for your future enjoyment.
  • The current plans, which are anticipated to be implemented from late spring through early fall, are expected to include:
    • The greens will be fully renovated with newly reimagined contouring and elevations
    • Green-side bunker and chipping area updates to improve playability
    • Upgraded irrigation systems around the greens to improve and better maintain their conditions and that of the surrounding chipping areas
    • New drainage systems for many bunkers to reduce water retention and improve playing conditions after rains
    • Enhancements to several teeing grounds
  • Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course is a classic country-club style golf course, which winds through and around three Walt Disney World Resort hotels, providing amazing views of resort villas, palmettos, forests and sparkling lakes.
  • This particularly golf course is described as "unique in its character," providing something of a more intimate golf experience.

More Walt Disney World News:

  • Yes, it's only April, but Hallmark Channel is already getting us excited for the holidays with the poster for their upcoming original movie shot at Walt Disney World.
  • A VIP Tour is a special Walt Disney World experience for those who indulge and now there's a new way to book a tour as a Walt Disney Travel Company package add-on.
  • The return of V.I.Passholder Summer Days will bring exclusive dining discounts and a Toy Story-themed magnet to Annual Passholders.
  • The happiest cruise that ever sailed has inspired a colorful new collection – now available at Disney Store.

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