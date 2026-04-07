Deck the Halls in April... Hallmark Unveils Poster for New Holiday Movie Filmed at Walt Disney World

"Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True" stars Lacey Chabert and Travis Van Winkle.

While it may only be April, the Hallmark Channel is already looking forward to its most popular time of the year – by releasing the first poster for their upcoming holiday movie set at Walt Disney World.

What's Happening:

The poster for Hallmark Channel’s upcoming original film Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True has officially been released, teasing the fun that awaits this holiday season.

The film stars Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) and Travis Van Winkle (Transformers) as Lindsey and Philip.

When Lindsey heads out on her perfect Walt Disney World Christmas vacation, the magic is interrupted when she finds out a former and disastrous blind date, Philip is staying in the room next door.

The film was shot entirely on location at Walt Disney World and is sure to feature some of the most magical holiday traditions found throughout the resort.

Production on Holiday Ever After wrapped back in February, with Chabert sharing a message at the time.

Holiday Ever After also stars: Richard Kind (Inside Out) Christy Carlson Romano (Kim Possible) Bryce Durfee (Last Man Standing) Taegan Burns (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) Asher Alexander (Hal & Harper)

Additionally, Patrick Renna from The Sandlot will have a cameo role.

No official release date for the upcoming film has been announced, but is a part of the channel’s Countdown to Christmas 2026 lineup.

For those looking to head to Walt Disney World for their own chaotic Christmas stories, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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