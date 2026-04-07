Walt Disney World Private VIP Tours Can Now Be Added to Walt Disney Travel Company Packages
For those seeking a VIP tour, it's now easier to have more of your trip set up from the start.
A VIP Tour is a special Walt Disney World experience for those who indulge and now there's a new way to book a tour as a Walt Disney Travel Company package add-on.
What's Happening:
- Disney has revealed a pilot program has been launched that provides a new way to book a private VIP tour for Walt Disney World. As of today, travel advisors are able to book Walt Disney World Private VIP Tours as an add-on to a Walt Disney Travel Company package, allowing another big element of a trip to be included within the same vacation package for convenience (and less to keep track of separately) for those looking to take one of the tours.
- This program includes all of the usual VIP Tour perks, beginning with private vehicle transportation to the theme parks and park‑to‑park transfers throughout the day. The tour includes shorter wait times on what is a fully hosted, personalized experience, with flexible start times for the 7 hour tour.
- You can check out Laughing Place's full in-depth overview of what to expect on a Walt Disney World VIP Tour from last summer, which dives into the specifics, including the costs, and what is provided along the way.
- If you're interested in booking a Walt Disney World trip -- with or without that VIP Tour add on, you can visit our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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