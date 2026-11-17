Things are changing at the Walt Disney Company, and they are changing fast. Things are changing so quickly that it's difficult to get an idea of exactly what the path forward looks like for the House of Mouse. However, it looks like we'll get something of an idea this spring.

What's Happening:

During the Disney quarterly earnings call this morning, CEO Josh D'Amaro announced plans to hold an investor event in May 2027.

Disney previously held Investor Day events in 2019, just prior to the launch of Disney+, and again in 2020, but hasn't held one since Bob Chapek's first year as CEO.

While ostensibly an event to encourage financial investment, the 2020 event was especially consumer-focused, announcing a massive slate of new content across all Disney brands, some of which has never materialized.

Of course, new content from Disney, which has the potential to make money, is a reason for investment, so getting at least some announcements that fans will be excited about is a safe bet.

Disney has not announced any specifics for next year's Investor Day, beyond saying it will " provide a deeper look at its long-term strategy and further define its growth opportunity."

More Disney Business News: