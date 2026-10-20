Bob Iger's New Memoir Has a Title and a Release Date

Here's when we'll get Bob Iger's side of the story.

Bob Iger sent something of a shockwave through the entertainment industry when he announced he was stepping down as CEO of The Walt Disney Company, but that was nothing compared to the shockwave that followed when he returned. Iger will tell that story himself in a new book that was just announced.

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What's Happening:

A new book, One Last Time: Managing Crisis and Building Resilience at Disney, has been announced by Penguin Random House.

Written by former Disney CEO Bob Iger (with Dan Schwerin), the book will chronicle Iger's second tenure as CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

It had previously been announced that Bob Iger was working on a second book, but now we have a bit more detail regarding exactly what it will cover.

Iger's first book, The Ride of a Lifetime, was a combination of memoir and business guide, attempting to impart lessons he had learned through his career.

One Last Time appears to be written in a similar way, with the product description including: " How do you lead through periods of adversity? How do you regain the trust of employees, customers, and shareholders? Iger would have to develop a new playbook, for a new era, and he would make his share of mistakes along the way."

One thing that isn't clear is how much the new book will cover the period between Iger's two stints as CEO. While the product description alone takes a couple swipes at former CEO Bob Chapek's tenure, claiming "leadership was flagging " and referring to " failed succession," we'll have to wait and see how much One Last Time acts as a rebuttal to Chapek's recent book Behind the Castle Walls.

" and referring to " Chapek's recent book Behind the Castle Walls. One Last Time is set for release on March 2, 2027. Pre-orders are open now via Amazon and other retailers .

Amazon other retailers Apparently, now we know why Bob Iger is going to be on GMA tomorrow.

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