Former Disney CEO Bob Iger to Appear on GMA Next Week

Bob Iger stepped down as CEO of The Walt Disney Company back in March, but one gets the impression that he just can't stay away for too long. Only a couple of months after receiving a major Disney Award, the former boss will return to his old stomping grounds on ABC.

What's Happening:

Next week's schedule for Good Morning America and GMA3 has been released, and it includes a note that Robin Roberts will interview former Disney CEO Bob Iger on October 21's GMA3.

There are no details regarding any specific topics that will be covered in the interview, so it's an open question what Iger will discuss.

Bob Iger stepped down as CEO of The Walt Disney Company when Josh D'Amaro took over the job on March 18.

Bob Iger received a window on Disneyland's Main Street U.S.A. and was named a Disney Legend this year. He accepted his award back in August during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Outside of Disney, Iger is part of a group that recently purchased the Los Angeles Lakers NBA team.

One thing that has happened recently that might have grabbed Iger's attention is the release of Behind the Castle Walls, the new memoir from Bob Chapek, the man who initially succeeded Iger as CEO, before losing the job back to Iger three years later.

Chapek's book certainly paints Iger in a negative light, accusing him of instigating a plan to undermine Chapek and regain the CEO position.

Iger has yet to make any significant public comment about the book. It's difficult to believe the GMA interview won't at least touch on the book, and it's possible it could be the interview's main focus.

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