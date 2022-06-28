Bob Iger Set to Publish Second Nonfiction Book

According to Variety, Bob Iger is set to publish his second nonfiction book.

What's Happening:

Bob Iger is set to write his second nonfiction work following his 2019 memoir The Ride of a Lifetime .

The former Walt Disney Company CEO announced the publishing imprint on Tuesday that Random House had acquired the rights to an upcoming book.

It is currently untitled, but is described as a "playbook on crisis and disruption leadership that takes readers behind the scenes for critical decisions at the highest levels of business, entertainment, and politics."

Iger was an executive and board chairman of Disney until December of 2021.

In this book he will examine how the company and other large organizations dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will share his experiences and tips on how to manage during a crisis.

What They’re Saying: