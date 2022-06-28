Bob Iger Set to Publish Second Nonfiction Book

According to Variety, Bob Iger is set to publish his second nonfiction book.
What's Happening:
- Bob Iger is set to write his second nonfiction work following his 2019 memoir The Ride of a Lifetime.
- The former Walt Disney Company CEO announced the publishing imprint on Tuesday that Random House had acquired the rights to an upcoming book.
- It is currently untitled, but is described as a "playbook on crisis and disruption leadership that takes readers behind the scenes for critical decisions at the highest levels of business, entertainment, and politics."
- Iger was an executive and board chairman of Disney until December of 2021.
- In this book he will examine how the company and other large organizations dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.
- He will share his experiences and tips on how to manage during a crisis.
What They’re Saying:
- Bob Iger: “The true test of leadership is how you respond to the unexpected. The pandemic challenged all of us like never before, and every day brings new sources of disruption. I hope the principles that guided me during periods of crisis and change throughout my career will help the next generation of leaders face an uncertain future with confidence.”