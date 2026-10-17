Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro Celebrates 103rd Anniversary of Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio

This is the first anniversary of Josh D'Amaro's career as CEO.

As The Walt Disney Company celebrates its 103rd birthday, CEO Josh D’Amaro has shared his thoughts about being a part of that legacy.

What’s Happening:

Back on October 16th, 1923, Walt and Roy Disney opened a quaint Los Feliz neighborhood cartoon studio known simply as Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio.

Now, over 103 years later, that tiny studio has become one of the largest and most acclaimed entertainment companies in the world.

This year was a huge year for The Walt Disney Company, as Josh D’Amaro officially took the reins as CEO of the House of Mouse.

In honor of the anniversary, CEO Josh D’Amaro took to social media to share his thoughts on the 103rd birthday of The Walt Disney Company.

On Instagram, D’Amaro shared an image of Walt and Roy at the beginning of their world-changing careers.

The caption reads:

“With an incredibly bright future ahead, it’s important to remember where it all began.

Walt and Roy Disney had big ideas and believed in what was possible. More than a century later, I’m incredibly proud to be part of the story they started and grateful to everyone who continues to carry the dream forward.

Happy 103rd anniversary to The Walt Disney Company.”

Regardless of whether your favorite story was helmed by Walt and Roy or is a future project overseen by Josh D’Amaro, The Walt Disney Company has been dedicated to telling unforgettable stories for over a century!

Whether in the theater, at the Disney Parks, or aboard Disney Cruise Line, today’s a wonderful day to celebrate your most magical family memories.

For those looking to head to a Disney destination around the globe, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More on The Walt Disney Company:

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