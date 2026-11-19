Percy Jackson wraps its third season, Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway premieres, and the holidays arrive in full force on Disney+ this December.

December on Disney+ is all about the holidays and a few big finales. Percy Jackson and the Olympians wraps up its third season on December 11th, Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway arrives December 4th, and the month closes out with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2027 streaming live on Disney+ for the first time ever. Add in holiday specials, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, The Game Awards, and a wave of new library additions, and there's plenty to watch all month long. Here's everything coming to Disney+ in December.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway – December 4

Greg Heffley returns for his next family misadventure. With the stress of the holidays fast approaching, the Heffley family — to Greg's dismay — makes a last-minute decision to escape to an all-inclusive island resort for some much-needed rest and relaxation. As hilarious hijinks ensue, the Heffleys soon discover that paradise may not be everything it's cracked up to be. Can their trip be saved, or will their island getaway end in disaster?

Asia Artist Awards 2026 – December 5–6 (Live Streams)

The Asia Artist Awards is an annual ceremony organized by South Korea-based business newspaper Money Today and its global media brands Star News and MTN, honoring outstanding achievements and international contributions of South Korean artists in television, film, and music.

December 5 – Live Stream at 4am ET

December 6 – Live Stream at 4am ET

The Game Awards 2026 – December 10 (Live Stream)

The Game Awards is the video game industry's premier awards show and global celebration of interactive entertainment, uniting creators, players, and fans worldwide. The annual show brings together game creators, players, digital influencers, and Hollywood talent for an unforgettable night of awards, exclusive world premieres, new game announcements, and live musical performances.

Dunk the Halls – December 25 (Live Stream)

The virtual, live re-creation of the Spurs vs. Knicks game unfolds on "Main Street, U.S.A." in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip and Dale and Stitch return, joined for the first time by Angel, Stitch's intergalactic bestie from Disney's Lilo & Stitch: The Series.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2027 – December 31 (Live Stream)

For the first time ever, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve simulcasts live on both ABC and Disney+. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, the show features a night of superstar performances. Rita Ora returns as co-host from Times Square, Julianne Hough and Rob Gronkowski return to Las Vegas, and Druski joins as co-host from Chicago.



TV Shows

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3)

The beloved adaptation of Rick Riordan's epic series concludes its third season with new episodes dropping weekly.

December 4 – New Episodes

December 11 – Finale Episodes

Ozzy Fox – December 5

Ozzy Fox follows Ozzy, a 5-year-old fox with big feelings, an even bigger imagination, and his own ideas about how things should go. He'd always rather keep playing than stop to do the things he has to do. But with the help of Mama and Papa Fox, everyday moments like brushing teeth, getting dressed or tidying up become playful missions filled with original music, imagination and family fun.

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation – Episode of Savanaclaw (Season 1)

The second installment in Disney’s series adaptation of the mobile game and manga.

December 23 – Premiere

December 30 – New Episode

Lilas Dreams & Memories (Season 1) – December 30

An original two-part documentary made in collaboration with Disney Channel and Disney+, starring Lilas (YOASOBI's ikura). The series explores how her early love of High School Musical has continued to shape her artistic journey, following her as she explores Salt Lake City and Los Angeles, visiting iconic filming locations and stopping for special conversations with the creators and stars who helped shape the global phenomenon. Like much of her music, Lilas Dreams & Memories finds Lilas at the crossroads of story and song.

New Library Additions

Tuesday, December 1

Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends (Season 1) – New Episodes

The Melon Patch (Season 1) – New Episodes

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular (ABC Special)

Wednesday, December 2

CMA Country Christmas (ABC Special)

Dancing with The Holidays (ABC Special)

Phineas and Ferb – Holiday Special Episode

Thursday, December 3

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 5) – Holiday Special Episode

Saturday, December 5

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 8) – New Episodes

Tuesday, December 9

2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season 2) – New Episodes

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Chibi: Shorts – New Episodes

Pokémon the Series: The Beginning (Season 2) – New Episodes

Thursday, December 11

My Friends Tigger & Pooh: Super Sleuth Christmas Movie (2007)

Saturday, December 12

How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episode

Tuesday, December 16

Bluey Cookalongs (Season 1) – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Saturday, December 19

Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – New Episodes

Chibiverse (Season 5) – Premiere

Monday, December 21

Animal Oddballs (Season 1) – Premiere

Beach Boys (Season 1) – Premiere

Emergency Room 24 Hours (Seasons 1–5) – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Galileo (Seasons 1–2) – Premiere

Long Vacation (Season 1) – Premiere

The Confidence Man (Season 1) – Premiere

Yamato Nadeshiko (Season 1) – Premiere

Friday, December 26

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 8) – New Episode

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC Special)

Tuesday, December 30

Project Runway (Seasons 13–16)

The Perfect Lie (Season 1) – All Episodes Streaming

Thursday, December 31

The Year: 2026 (ABC Special)

Podcasts

Disney+ is home to a growing lineup of original podcasts available alongside your favorite shows and movies. Here's what's streaming in December:

Best Friends (December 1) – Gayle & Oprah. Bonnie & Clyde. Nicole & Sasheer. Enter the pantheon of best friendship.

(December 1) – Gayle & Oprah. Bonnie & Clyde. Nicole & Sasheer. Enter the pantheon of best friendship. Clues (December 1) – Hosted by Kaelyn Moore, Clues unpacks the cases that gripped the world — from chilling murders to serial killers. Each episode dissects the evidence, retraces investigative breakthroughs, and follows the trail of clues that cracked the case — or left it hauntingly unsolved.

(December 1) – Hosted by Kaelyn Moore, Clues unpacks the cases that gripped the world — from chilling murders to serial killers. Each episode dissects the evidence, retraces investigative breakthroughs, and follows the trail of clues that cracked the case — or left it hauntingly unsolved. Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast (December 3) – New episodes weekly.

(December 3) – New episodes weekly. Handsome (December 7) – A GLAAD Award-winning comedy podcast from Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin. Each week, the hosts field a question from a guest and attempt to answer it together, covering an eclectic mix of topics.

(December 7) – A GLAAD Award-winning comedy podcast from Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin. Each week, the hosts field a question from a guest and attempt to answer it together, covering an eclectic mix of topics. Hey Jonas! (December 1) – The official Jonas Brothers podcast, hosted by Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas.

(December 1) – The official Jonas Brothers podcast, hosted by Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas. Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang (December 2) – Award-winning pop culture podcast known for Matt and Bowen's unfiltered takes and candid conversations with some of the biggest names in entertainment.

(December 2) – Award-winning pop culture podcast known for Matt and Bowen's unfiltered takes and candid conversations with some of the biggest names in entertainment. Mother Knows Murder (December 7) – Niecy Nash and daughter Dia dig into crimes of passion, sharing commentary on and reactions to real cases.

(December 7) – Niecy Nash and daughter Dia dig into crimes of passion, sharing commentary on and reactions to real cases. Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast (Season 3, December 4) – The official companion podcast to the hit series.

(Season 3, December 4) – The official companion podcast to the hit series. Perfect Person (December 1) – A call-in advice show in which Miles Bonsignore answers your calls, solves your problems, and helps you achieve perfection.

(December 1) – A call-in advice show in which Miles Bonsignore answers your calls, solves your problems, and helps you achieve perfection. Pod Meets World (December 7) – Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong continue their 30-year friendship with more shared '90s memories, random tangents, and exciting guests.

(December 7) – Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong continue their 30-year friendship with more shared '90s memories, random tangents, and exciting guests. Stick to Football (Season 1, December 1) – New episodes weekly.

(Season 1, December 1) – New episodes weekly. Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1, December 1) – New episodes weekly.

(Season 1, December 1) – New episodes weekly. StraightioLab (December 1) – Smart comedians George Civeris and Sam Taggart unpack the rich, multi-colored tapestry of straight culture.

(December 1) – Smart comedians George Civeris and Sam Taggart unpack the rich, multi-colored tapestry of straight culture. Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim (December 1) – Ego Nwodim has funny, heartfelt conversations with her guests about the good, the bad, and the not-so-pretty that shaped their trajectories.

(December 1) – Ego Nwodim has funny, heartfelt conversations with her guests about the good, the bad, and the not-so-pretty that shaped their trajectories. We're Here to Help (December 1) – New episodes weekly.

Playlists

Playlists is a new feature that brings together themed collections of episodes and movies into a continuous, lean-back viewing experience with full playback controls, no scrolling required. This holiday season, the following holiday-themed playlists will be available:

Holiday Movies

Family Holiday Movies

Home Alone

Kids Holiday

Holiday Episodes

Family Holiday Episodes

Holiday Adult Animation

The Simpsons Christmas

Holiday Romance Movies

Festive Fireplaces