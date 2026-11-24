Thanksgiving is almost here, and that means Black Friday isn't far behind. Of course, in recent years, Black Friday hasn't waited until the day after Thanksgiving to offer great deals. Disney+'s Black Friday deal is already here, and if you don't have the streaming service already, there may not be a better time to get it.

What's Happening:

The Disney+, Hulu Black Friday offer is available now through Monday, November 30, 2026. It's good for new and eligible returning subscribers.

The two discounted plans are: Disney+, Hulu Bundle (With Ads): $4.99 per month for 12 months, then automatically renews at $12.99 per month or the then-current regular price. Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium: $14.99 per month for 12 months, then automatically renews at $21.99 per month or the then-current regular price. Movies and series stream without ad breaks, though ads may appear in select live and linear content.

At current regular bundle prices, the ad-supported offer saves $96 over 12 months, while the Premium offer saves $84.

Also, with Disney+ and Hulu app integration expected to be completed in December, there will be even more available for the price.

The offer is available to U.S. residents ages 18 and older. Current Disney+, Hulu, ESPN, and bundle subscribers are not eligible, nor are those signing up through a third-party billing partner.

According to Hulu’s offer details, subscribers who used last year’s promotion can sign up again if their previous promotional subscription ended before November 24, 2026, and is fully canceled.

There is no free trial, and switching plans after redeeming the offer forfeits the promotional price. Subscribers can cancel at any time, effective at the end of the billing period.

Disney+, like all streamers, has seen regular price increases over the years, which has certainly caused some number of people to cancel their subscription. A deal like this may make it worth picking Disney+ and Hulu back up, even if it's only for the year to catch up on all the shows and movies you've missed.

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