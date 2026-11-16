Peter and his friends compete to become Quahog’s official Santa in the upcoming streaming-exclusive special.

Christmas is coming to Quahog, and Peter Griffin is determined to make sure he has a very memorable holiday! Hulu has debuted the official trailer and key art for The Peter Clause, a new Family Guy holiday special arriving later this month.

What's Happening:

The Hulu-exclusive special premieres Monday, November 30, 2026, on Hulu in the U.S. It will also be available on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the United States, while international audiences can stream the special exclusively on Disney+ in most markets.

In The Peter Clause, Peter and the guys are competing for the coveted title of Quahog’s official Santa Claus. Unfortunately for Peter, he doesn't win. Faced with the disappointment, he has two choices: handle the situation like a mature adult or give fans a memorable Family Guy episode. Thankfully, Peter chooses the latter.

The special brings the Griffin family back for another round of the show's signature irreverent comedy, following the adventures of Peter, his wife Lois, their children Meg, Chris, and Stewie, and their talking dog, Brian.

We previously reported, the Christmas special was announced alongside this year’s Halloween installment at San Diego Comic-Con. This is the third consecutive year the series has produced a pair of Hulu-exclusive holiday specials.

The voice cast includes Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, Mike Henry, Patrick Warburton, and Arif Zahir. MacFarlane voices Peter, Stewie, Brian, and Glenn Quagmire, while Borstein voices Lois.

The Peter Clause is a 20th Television Animation production. Series creator Seth MacFarlane serves as an executive producer, alongside executive producers and showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin. Steve Callaghan, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann, Patrick Meighan, and Alex Carter also serve as executive producers.

Get ready for a very Peter Griffin Christmas when The Peter Clause arrives on Hulu November 30!

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