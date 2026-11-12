Hulu Shares First Look Images from "The Spot," A New Psychological Thriller from A24
The new A24 series follows a surgeon and her teacher husband as a child’s hit-and-run draws them into a mystery.
Hulu has shared some first look images from their gripping psychological thriller from A24, The Spot.
What's Happening:
- We're getting a first look at the latest Hulu original series, The Spot, which stars Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor.
- The Spot centers on a successful surgeon (Danes) and her schoolteacher husband (McGregor), as they become embroiled in a mystery surrounding a hit-and-run incident involving a child.
- Their quest for truth spirals into a web of mounting suspicion and dark secrets, testing their resolve and their relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal.
- Also included in the cast are Daveed Diggs, Michael Patrick Thornton, and Macon Blair.
- Ed Solomon serves as an executive producer for the series, with A24 taking the lead as the primary studio, working in collaboration with 20th Television. Robin Sweet and Ariel Kleiman are also executive producers, with Kleiman directing the series.
- The Spot premieres January 13, 2027 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
The Spot First Look Images
More Hulu News:
- FX's hit comedy series Adults has been renewed for a third season, which will see its episode count double to 16 episodes!
- Hulu has revealed the release date and trailer for the third season of Dance Moms: A New Era.
- Hulu has revealed the cast for their reimagined version of the social experiment series, The Circle.
- Can you hide Shaq in plain sight? A new ABC series hosted by Nicole Byer is about to find out!
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now