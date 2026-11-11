Meet the Celebrity and Civilian Cast of Hulu's "The Circle" Reboot

One day after sharing the first trailer for The Circle, Hulu has revealed the cast for their reimagined version of the social experiment series.

What's Happening:

Reimagined as a fast-turnaround social experiment, Hulu’s The Circle brings together everyday players and celebrities to compete side by side in a game of popularity where identity is ever-changing, and anyone can be anyone.

Filmed in real time, the series gives viewers exclusive access as twists and player ratings unfold, with audience votes shaping the game for the first time.

Contestants will continue to live in separate apartments and communicate only through a dedicated app, where they can compete as themselves or adopt a fake identity.

The show features celebrities from various television backgrounds, such as Bachelor Nation personality Hannah Brown, Vanderpump Villa’s Dominic DeAngelis catfishing as Lisa Vanderpump, and Dancing with the Stars pro Sasha Farber.

Civilian contestants include software engineer Cyrus from New York and content creator Gina from Austin, who is paired with her husband Yanis as they catfish as single Gina.

Layla Taylor from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and her friend, Kate Racker, enter the game under unique conditions where viewers decide which civilian they will catfish as, via a fan vote (which is now open) for either Doug or Steven.

The updated series will be hosted by Christina Najjar, better known as Tinx, a New York Times bestselling author, creator and host of It’s Me, Tinx on SiriusXM.

The Circle will debut on Hulu on Tuesday, November 17 with three new episodes weekly, airing Tuesday through Thursday for five weeks, culminating in the season finale on Friday, December 18.

Celebrity Players

Bachelor Nation TV personality and author Hannah Brown

Vanderpump Villa’s Dominic “Chef Dom” DeAngelis catfishing as Lisa Vanderpump

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer and choreographer Sasha Farber

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Layla Taylor and friend Kate Racker catfishing as a player determined by fan vote

Civilian Players

Cyrus, Software Engineer (New York, NY)

Gina, Content Creator & husband Yanis, Tech Sales (Austin, TX) catfishing as single Gina

Justin, Entrepreneur (Los Angeles, CA)

Suave, Doberman Dad (Columbia, SC)

Alyssa, Finance (Cooper City, FL)

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