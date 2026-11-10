Hulu Drops Trailer for Reimagined "The Circle," Where Audience Votes Now Shape the Game

The revived competition series puts audience votes at the center as players compete for popularity behind ever-changing identities.

Hulu has dropped the trailer for their reimagined version of the social experiment series The Circle.

What's Happening:

Earlier this year, we learned that Hulu picked up The Circle, reviving the social experiment competition series after Netflix did not renew it following Season 7 in October 2024.

Reimagined as a fast-turnaround social experiment, Hulu’s The Circle brings together everyday players and celebrities to compete side by side in a game of popularity where identity is ever-changing, and anyone can be anyone.

Filmed in real time, the series gives viewers exclusive access as twists and player ratings unfold, with audience votes shaping the game for the first time.

Contestants will continue to live in separate apartments and communicate only through a dedicated app, where they can compete as themselves or adopt a fake identity.

The updated series will be hosted by Christina Najjar, better known as Tinx, a New York Times bestselling author, creator and host of It’s Me, Tinx on SiriusXM.

The Circle will debut on Hulu on Tuesday, November 17 with three new episodes weekly, airing Tuesday through Thursday for five weeks, culminating in the season finale on Friday, December 18.

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