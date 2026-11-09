The Real Frozen: Anna, Elsa and Kristoff Narrate Real Animal Stories for New National Geographic Series

Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff return as narrators in a series following animals across Iceland, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

The voice cast of Frozen, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, will be reprising their roles for a new natural history series from National Geographic.

What's Happening:

This interesting new piece of corporate synergy will see the Frozen voice cast reprise their roles for The Real Frozen (working title), a new natural history series in development for National Geographic.

Set against the breathtaking icy landscapes of Iceland, Finland, Norway and Sweden, The Real Frozen follows real-life animals whose fortitude, loyalty, resilience and relationships echo the emotional heart of the Frozen franchise. These animals navigate the harshest winters, revealing extraordinary behaviors, survival strategies and bonds.

Bell, Menzel and Groff reprise their roles as Anna, Elsa and Kristoff, respectively, as narrators to guide viewers through each story, a whimsical storytelling style tied to the distinct themes of courage, trust and transformation, with Gad making special appearances as Olaf along the way.

The project hails from Silverback Films for National Geographic, with Jeff Wilson serving as director, and Elisabeth Oakham and Katie Parsons as director and producers on all episodes.

This is the latest National Geographic project to take a look at beloved Disney worlds from a real-world science, nature and cinematic viewpoint, following series such as Lion and A Real Bug's Life, and the upcoming The Real Finding Nemo.

The Real Frozen will air on National Geographic and stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

It stands to reason that the series could debut around the release of Frozen 3, which hits theaters on November 24, 2027.

What They're Saying:

Courteney Monroe, president, National Geographic Content: “At National Geographic, we’re passionate about inspiring the next generation through stories kids love and parents trust. Building on the success of our Emmy-winning A Real Bug's Life and the upcoming The Real Finding Nemo, we’re excited to continue growing ‘The Real’ franchise with The Real Frozen. It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring together Disney’s beloved stories and characters with National Geographic’s boundary-pushing natural history storytelling, introducing kids and families to the incredible wonders of the world and opening the door to a lifetime of discovery.”

“At National Geographic, we’re passionate about inspiring the next generation through stories kids love and parents trust. Building on the success of our Emmy-winning A Real Bug's Life and the upcoming The Real Finding Nemo, we’re excited to continue growing ‘The Real’ franchise with The Real Frozen. It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring together Disney’s beloved stories and characters with National Geographic’s boundary-pushing natural history storytelling, introducing kids and families to the incredible wonders of the world and opening the door to a lifetime of discovery.” Christina Chen, Frozen 3 producer: “There is no one better than National Geographic to bring viewers a look at the real places in the world that inspired the creation of the Frozen world and its magical wondrous environments. We are thrilled to have our lead characters with our talented cast and original Frozen animators who bring them to life be part of this series.”

“There is no one better than National Geographic to bring viewers a look at the real places in the world that inspired the creation of the Frozen world and its magical wondrous environments. We are thrilled to have our lead characters with our talented cast and original Frozen animators who bring them to life be part of this series.” Jeff Wilson, director, Silverback Films: “It’s a rare thing to work on a project that brings together the Walt Disney Animation Studios and National Geographic, two names synonymous with wonder and imagination. We know there are extraordinary animal tales out there in the world, and this collaboration gives us the chance to show audiences that the real world of Frozen is every bit as magical as the animated version, with a sense of wonder and even perhaps a wink."

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