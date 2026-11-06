Texas-Set "Grey's Anatomy" Spinoff Delayed Following Production Move

Earlier this year, it was announced that a new spinoff of Grey's Anatomy had been greenlit by ABC and put on the fast track to debut during the 2026-2027 season. The show was to be set in Texas, but there were no plans to actually film it there. Unfortunately, the series is being pushed back a year after location filming plans have had to change. The show is going to film someplace else that is also not Texas.

What's Happening:

Last May, it was announced that a new Grey's Anatomy spinoff had received a straight-to-series order from ABC.

The show had no official title but was being described as "an edgy drama about a team at a West Texas rural medical center — the last chance for care before miles of nowhere."

Despite the series' Texas setting, the production had hoped to film the series in California, with help from the state's film and television tax incentive system.

However, Deadline reports that the series had its application for a tax credit rejected twice. As a result, the production is planning to relocate to New Mexico.

The relocation will delay the start of production, which in turn will delay the show's debut. It is now slated for the 2027-2028 television season.

Betsy Beers, producing partner of Shonda Rhimes, who produces Grey's as well as the spinoff, recently testified before an assembly committee regarding the tax credit.

The problem, according to Beers, is twofold. First, there isn't enough money available in the tax incentive system. Second, the application was apparently rejected due to the show not creating enough jobs, but she feels that previous support that the Shondaland production company has shown the state should have been taken into account, and so changes to the application process are warranted.

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