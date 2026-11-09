ABC Developing Oakland-Set Police Procedural from "Government Cheese" Co-Creator Aeysha Carr

The project hails from 20th Television and "Will Trent" star Ramón Rodríguez's production company.

ABC is developing a new police procedural set in Oakland, California, from Government Cheese co-creator Aeysha Carr and Will Trent star Ramón Rodríguez.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports on the development of the untitled police procedural project for ABC from Aeysha Carr, who will be writing and executive producing the project.

The untitled drama is about an ultra-wealthy, four-time widow who decides to fund a state-of-the-art forensic science facility to help Oakland police solve their most brutal murders.

The project hails from Rodríguez's Altura Productions and 20th Television, where he is under a first-look deal.

Carr co-created the surrealist dramedy Government Cheese, starring David Oyelowo, which recently aired its first season on Apple TV, and is writing the screenplay for Paramount’s remake of Planes, Trains and Automobiles, starring Will Smith and Kevin Hart.

Other prior TV credits for Carr include Brooklyn 99, The Carmichael Show and Everybody Hates Chris.

More Disney TV News: