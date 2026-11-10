"Can You Hide… Shaq?" New ABC Series Sees Shaquille O’Neal Play the Ultimate Game of Hide-and-Seek

The unique show challenges contestants to hide the towering basketball legend in plain sight across Dallas.

NBA legend Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal is taking on a new challenge in the ESPN Original competition series Can You Hide… Shaq?, which tasks contestants with hiding the larger-than-life basketball star in plain sight.

What's Happening:

Hosted by actress and comedian Nicole Byer, the series follows eight contestants as they attempt to disguise, distract and deceive the public while hiding Shaq throughout Dallas, Texas, for a chance to win a grand prize.

The competition begins with contestants divided into two teams, each tasked with completing challenges within a set time limit while keeping Shaq from being spotted.

The team that completes its mission with the fewest sightings earns immunity for one member, who becomes team captain in the following round.

Throughout the competition, contestants work to build the grand prize fund, known as the “Shaq-pot,” while avoiding elimination through immunity or votes from their fellow competitors.

The competition takes Shaq and the contestants to several Dallas landmarks, including the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Reunion Tower and the ISD Athletic Center.

Can You Hide… Shaq? premieres with two episodes on Thursday, December 3rd, from 9:00–11:00 p.m. ET/PT, followed by two additional episodes on Thursday, December 10th, on ABC and the ESPN App.

Episodes will be available the following day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for U.S. bundle subscribers.

The series is produced by Fulwell Entertainment and Shaq's Jersey Legends Productions in partnership with ESPN.

What They're Saying:

Shaquille O’Neal: “I’m 7-foot-1. I’m not exactly easy to miss. I love meeting people wherever I go, but for years I’ve always wondered, could somebody actually make me disappear? Well, we finally decided to put it to the test. We turned it into a real competition, and I can’t wait for you to see the creative, ridiculous ways they tried to hide me in plain sight. The stakes are high, and so is the prize. But you know me, we’re gonna have some fun along the way.”

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