"VisionQuest" Celebrates Finale in New York with Paul Bettany, James Spader

While the rest of us have to wait until this evening to enjoy the finale episode of Marvel Studios' VisionQuest, a packed theater in New York last night got to have a sneak preview of the final episode and see Paul Bettany, James Spader, and showrunner Terry Matalas all speak about their experience.

What's Happening:

Last night a special screening event was held at the NY Hudson Square Theater. The final episode of VisionQuest was screened for an audience.

Also in attendance and speaking at the event were stars Paul Bettany, James Spader, Emily Hampshire (E.D.I.T.H.), and showrunner Terry Matalas.

Paul Bettany speaking on stage.

Terry Matalas

James Spader speaking

Spader and Bettany speaking together.

Emily Hampshire

VisionQuest ends a trilogy of series that started with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along. It will be interesting to see how it all ends, and what that ending may mean for the future, or the lack of one, for these characters.

The final episode of VisionQuest arrives tonight at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

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